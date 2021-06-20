Grant Page commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The Nebraska football team landed commitment No. 6 on Sunday for the Class of 2022 from Boulder (Colo.) Fairview wide receiver Grant Page. Here are some quick thoughts and takes on what the commitment of Page means for the Huskers.



1. There's no substitute for getting recruits on campus and Grant Page is a case in point. He attended the Huskers' Red-White Spring Game on May 1 prior to returning for his official visit this past weekend. His mother and sister were also able to travel with him on his visits to Lincoln. 2. Border state recruiting will always be a priority for the Nebraska football program and where this staff primarily butters their bread. Paige is the first border state commitment for this cycle, although tight end commit Chase Androff from Minnesota would qualify as another 500-mile radius pledge. 3. What does this mean for Texas speedster wideout Landon Samson whom the NU coaches also covet? Would Nebraska still accept his commitment as well? I believe they will if he wants to play his college ball in Lincoln. He's too dynamic of a playmaker to not add to the Huskers' offensive attack, regardless of the scholarship limitation numbers this year.

4. Some Colorado receivers have thrived at Nebraska in the past. Kenny Bell was an all-conference receiver for NU, and he finished his career ranked first in school history in receptions (181) and receiving yards (2,689). He made also the most starts on offense (49). Morgan Gregory did his thing for the Huskers in the late 80s when he combined being a sure-handed receiver and a deep threat in Nebraska's option offense. 5. Grant fits the mold of the type of receiver the Huskers have adjusted to recruiting. Namely, big-bodied types like fellow 2022 commit Victor Jones; as well as Omar Manning, Zavier Betts, Latrell Neville and Kamonte Grimes. And keeping the smaller, "fun bunch smurf" types to a few proven playmakers. 6. So far in his high school career, Page has totaled over 2,000 receiving yards at a 15.4 yards per clip. He also has 24 receiving touchdowns to his name. And that is with only having played seven games as a junior. 7. Page had offers from both Division I in-state football programs, Colorado and Colorado State, as well as other Power Five scholarship tenders from the likes of Iowa State, Utah, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Washington State, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. Missouri also made a late push at him.

2022 commitment breakdown

2022 commit breakdown by position

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?