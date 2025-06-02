Published Jun 2, 2025
Recruiting Blitz: Blue-chip targets set for Nebraska OVs June 6-8
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese previews Nebraska's upcoming official visit weekend, where the Huskers stand with key targets heading into the weekend and a target that could potentially cancel his trip

