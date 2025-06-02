Recruiting Blitz: Blue-chip targets set for Nebraska OVs June 6-8

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese previews Nebraska's upcoming official visit weekend, where the Huskers stand with key targets heading into the weekend and a target that could potentially cancel his trip

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel