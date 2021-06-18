North Dakota DB Carson Hegerle stakes his claim for a Nebraska offer
One of the more interesting names for the month of June to come to Lincoln for an individual workout for the Huskers is undoubtedly Carson Hagerle. Hagerle, from West Fargo (N.D.), seemed to catch the eye of the Nebraska head coach at his workout and also stuck around Lincoln for the BBQ recruiting event.
“We got done with the BBQ and are back at the hotel,” Hegerle said. “We are staying the night tonight. The BBQ was very cool. It was earlier in the afternoon after the workouts.
“We had a chance to really get to know some of the players and some of the coaches. We got a chance to take a tour around the facilities and got to go down on the field of the stadium which was really cool.
Hegerle was promised he would get his testing numbers at a later date. He was able to get his measurement numbers though before the workout began.
“I was 6-foot-2.5 and 179-pounds. All of the other numbers I didn’t get. They kept that on a card and they told me that I would get that later. I can tell you when I get it.”
Hegerle could potentially play a number of positions at the next level. It's likely an indicator by the coach who worked him out that Nebraska sees Hegerle more as a defensive back right now.
“I worked out with coach Fisher,” Hegerle said. “I got to talk to Frost quite a bit before and after the workout which was very cool.”
Hegerle definitely caught the eye of the head coach. Coach Frost was chatting up Hegerle during and after the workout. Hegerle was very optimistic about the message the Nebraska coach left him with.
“Talking to coach Frost after the workout he told me how much he would like to coach me. He said that they are still evaluating me and that he is going to talk to the rest of the staff about me. He said that he would be in contact with me very soon.”
Besides the workout there was an opportunity for Hegerle to take a look around. This was his first trip to Lincoln and to see what the Huskers have to offer their student-athletes.
“This was my first time in Lincoln. They have awesome facilities and everyone was so nice to me and my family. It’s definitely a place where I could see myself going. I am happy I got to check out the stadium; it’s really cool.”
The month of June is going quick and Hegerle still has some plans to get out and make some trips. He says that he is headed west after the weekend and then wants to do another workout later this month.
“I have a workout visit at Wyoming on Monday. I will be in Kansas for a workout as well. I am not sure when that is quite yet. Before Nebraska I have been to NDSU, North Dakota and South Dakota State. I was also at the Wisconsin camp.”