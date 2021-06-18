North Dakota DB Carson Hegerle stakes his claim for a Nebraska offer

One of the more interesting names for the month of June to come to Lincoln for an individual workout for the Huskers is undoubtedly Carson Hagerle . Hagerle, from West Fargo (N.D.), seemed to catch the eye of the Nebraska head coach at his workout and also stuck around Lincoln for the BBQ recruiting event.

“We got done with the BBQ and are back at the hotel,” Hegerle said. “We are staying the night tonight. The BBQ was very cool. It was earlier in the afternoon after the workouts.

“We had a chance to really get to know some of the players and some of the coaches. We got a chance to take a tour around the facilities and got to go down on the field of the stadium which was really cool.

Hegerle was promised he would get his testing numbers at a later date. He was able to get his measurement numbers though before the workout began.

“I was 6-foot-2.5 and 179-pounds. All of the other numbers I didn’t get. They kept that on a card and they told me that I would get that later. I can tell you when I get it.”

Hegerle could potentially play a number of positions at the next level. It's likely an indicator by the coach who worked him out that Nebraska sees Hegerle more as a defensive back right now.

“I worked out with coach Fisher,” Hegerle said. “I got to talk to Frost quite a bit before and after the workout which was very cool.”