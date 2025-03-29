Top-ranked 2027 TE Ahmad Hudson goes in-depth on his first Nebraska visit

National analyst John Garcia Jr. spotlights the top performers at Saturday's Rivals Combine in Miami.
2026 Charlotte (N.C) Christian running back Jamal Rule has emerged as a top target for running backs coach EJ Barthel
Nebraska could have a potential X factor at tight end, and his name is a familiar one to Husker fans.
Elite 2027 Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic four-star QB Trae Taylor talks Nebraska, Dylan Raiola
Luke Lindenmeyer has seen his role grow in Nebraska's tight end room.
National analyst John Garcia Jr. spotlights the top performers at Saturday's Rivals Combine in Miami.
2026 Charlotte (N.C) Christian running back Jamal Rule has emerged as a top target for running backs coach EJ Barthel
Nebraska could have a potential X factor at tight end, and his name is a familiar one to Husker fans.