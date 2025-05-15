BSB Series Preview: Nebraska looks to lock up B1G Tourney spot at Purdue

Nebraska baseball is finally on a roll. It took longer than they expected coming off a Big Ten Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth, but the Huskers (26-26 overall, 13-14 Big Ten) have done some work over the past month. Nebraska has gone 11-6 since April 13 and has reached the .500 mark by winning seven of their last 10 games. That stretch from mid-April to mid-May has been highlighted by four consecutive series victories in Big Ten play over Northwestern, Maryland, Minnesota and Michigan (8-4 record in those 12 games) after losing four of five B1G series to begin the year against Washington, UCLA, USC and Iowa (3-9 record in those nine games, plus a 2-1 series win over Rutgers). This recent run has put the Huskers in a good position to reach the 12-team Big Ten Tournament, as they sit in a tie for ninth place entering the final series of the season at Purdue (30-21, 10-17) this weekend. To gear you up for the three-game set that gets underway this evening, the following is a preview of the Nebraska-Purdue series with info provided by Nebraska Athletics. *Scroll below for the full Big Ten baseball standings entering the games on May 15

Big Ten Baseball Standings (entering games on May 15)

The Top 12 in the standings qualify for the Big Ten Tournament (May 20-25 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha). The standings entering May 15: Place, Team, Big Ten record (overall record) 1: Iowa 21-6 (32-17-1) 2: UCLA 20-7 (37-14) 3: Oregon 19-8 (38-13) 4: USC 17-10 (33-18) T5: Michigan 15-12 (32-19) T5: Washington 15-12 (27-25) 7: Indiana 14-13 (29-22) 8: Penn State 15-15 (29-21) ***T9: Nebraska 13-14 (26-26)*** T9: Rutgers 13-14 (26-26) T11: Illinois 12-15 (27-22) T11: Michigan State 12-15 (27-23) T11: Northwestern 12-15 (24-25) 14: Maryland 11-16 (26-27) ***15: Purdue 10-17 (30-21)*** 16: Minnesota 8-19 (22-27) 17: Ohio State 4-23 (12-35)

Nebraska @ Purdue: How to watch, stream, listen

THURSDAY Time: 4:30 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Tucker Timmerman (2-1, 3.55 ERA) vs. RHP Carter Doorn (4-5, 5.04 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** FRIDAY Time: 5 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Ty Horn (2-4, 5.97 ERA) vs. RHP Cole Van Assen (4-3, 4.13 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** SATURDAY Time: 1 p.m. CT Pitching: LHP Jackson Brockett (2-3, 3.76 ERA) vs. LHP Easton Storey (4-2, 5.01 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App >> All games will be played at Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Ind. >> Purdue’s projected rotation based off last two weekends >> Thursday's first pitch moved up from 5 p.m. CT to 4:30 p.m. CT "due to forecasted inclement weather in the area," per Nebraska Athletics.

Follow the games

>> All three games of this weekend's series can be seen on B1G+. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Purdue: Series history

>> Through 31 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds a 20-11 advantage over Purdue in the all-time series. >> The Huskers and Boilermakers met in the Big Ten Tournament last season, where the Big Red picked up a 6-2 win to end Purdue's season on a seven-game losing skid. >> In their last meeting in West Lafayette, Nebraska won two of three games to take the series win in 2023.

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Weekend rotation

>> Sophomore Tucker Timmerman gets the nod Thursday night and holds a 2-1 record on the season with a 3.55 ERA, 23 strikeouts and opposing batting average of .221 in 25.1 innings. >> Sophomore Ty Horn is set to take the mound in game two for the Huskers this weekend. Horn is 2-4 with a 5.97 ERA and 61 punchouts in 63.1 innings of work. >> Senior Jackson Brockett is scheduled to start the series finale, holding a 2-3 record with a 3.76 ERA and 35 strikeouts across 13 appearances, including 12 starts.

Three walk-off wins in 12 days

>> Nebraska recorded three walk-off wins in a span of 12 days during the Huskers' eight-game homestand in the last two weeks. >> Gabe Swansen delivered the walk-off three-RBI double in a midweek matchup against Kansas State on April 29, before Robby Bolin and Case Sanderson came through in the clutch vs. Minnesota and Michigan in the last two weekends. >> Bolin lined an RBI single through the right side in the bottom of the ninth to even the series with the Gophers with a 5-4 victory in game two. >> Sanderson drilled a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to clinch the series vs. Michigan with a 5-2 win over the Wolverines last Saturday.

Lockdown Luke: Broderick among national saves leaders

>> As of May 14, junior closer Luke Broderick comes into the weekend tied for 12th nationally and is one of 17 closers with at least 10 saves on the season. >> Broderick holds a 3-2 record and 10 saves with a 4.33 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 27 innings across 23 appearances this season. >> Broderick is the 12th Husker reliever in program history to reach double-digit saves in a season and is one shy of tying Thom Ott (2001) in eighth with 11.

Walsh among active career leaders in fewest walks allowed

>> Redshirt senior Will Walsh enters the weekend ranked among DI's active career leaders in fewest walks allowed per nine innings, sitting seventh with 1.64 walks per nine innings. >> Walsh has surrendered 32 free passes in 175.2 innings in his time as a Husker and is one of two P4 pitchers ranked in the top 10.

Blachowicz brings stability to Nebraska baseball bullpen

>> Freshman Gavin Blachowicz is one of 16 freshman pitchers nationally with a sub-2.80 ERA and an opponent batting average of .225 or lower, having pitched at least 19 innings this season. >> Blachowicz is 3-0 on the season with a 2.79 ERA, 19 strikeouts and opposing batting average of .225 in 19.1 innings. >> The freshman has allowed just two earned runs in the last nine innings pitched across nine appearances. >> Blachowicz enters the weekend with a streak of seven consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

Kings of the Hill in last five Big Ten games

>> Nebraska's starting rotation has played a large role in the Huskers' 4-1 record in the last five Big Ten games. >> Tucker Timmerman, Jackson Brockett and Ty Horn have totaled a combined 3.10 ERA, allowing 10 earned runs across 29 combined innings of work. >> The starting trio is holding opponents to a .217 batting average and has struck out 20 batters while issuing six walks.

Lucky number '6'

>> Nebraska is 125-28 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in 21 of the 26 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). USC (6-5), Oregon State (7-3, 16-7), Rutgers (8-5, 10-5), No. 22 Kansas (7-5), Iowa (6-4), Creighton (6-3), Northwestern (14-4), Maryland (7-2, 21-5), Kansas State (7-6) and Minnesota (8-3). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Youth movement on the mound since April

>> True freshmen Blake Encarnacion, Gavin Blachowicz and Pryce Bender have put up strong numbers since the start of April for the NU bullpen. >> The trio have totaled a combined 3.15 ERA, allowing seven earned runs across 20.0 combined innings of work in 21 total appearances. >> Bender picked up the first two wins of his career in Nebraska's midweek matchups against No. 22 Kansas and Creighton, while Blachowicz improved to 3-0 on the season in NU's win vs. K-State on April 29.