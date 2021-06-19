Nebraska Pipeline Camp: Full Breakdown

Nebraska hosted an Adidas Pipeline Camp where linemen from all across the country did their best to capture the attention of Nebraska's coaching staff and soak up as much knowledge as possible. Here's a complete prospect rundown from the event.



Offensive Lineman John Pastore earned an offer after his first time performing for the Husker's staff during a private workout on June 4. He continued to prove why NU offered him at the Pipeline camp. Pastore displayed his strength by completely pancaking another camper. He more than held his own in the O-Line vs. D-Line drill and did a great job of keeping his feet under him and simply out-muscling the defensive lineman the majority of the time.

Another stand-out was Creighton Prep guard Sam Sledge, who worked on defensive and offense on Saturday. Bob Sledge, Sam's father, was an All Big-8 offensive tackle for Nebraska in 1988. Sam Sledge was the first freshman to start for Creighton Prep in school history and one can definitely see why, even when he was working mostly on the other side of the ball. He is extremely agile and was explosive off of the line of scrimmage and coming off the edge in the O-Line v. D-Line drills. Head coach Scott Frost got front and center to see the last few of Sledge's reps. The Huskers staff told Sledge that he is definitely on the radar, they liked what they saw and will be in touch. They were impressed that Sledge was willing to play on both sides of the ball at the camp.

It wouldn't be a camp without a surprise standout, 2024 offensive lineman Navarro Schunke took this crown today. Schunke started for state champions Brandon Valley as a freshman. He won State wrestling in South Dakota as an eighth-grader and as a freshman. Schunke, who played on the D-line today, has really good hands, just like he should with his wrestling background. He spent time talking with Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher who was a four-time state wrestling champion in South Dakota. Schunke has all the makings to continue to turn heads on the recruiting trail. Schunke also took part in Nebraska's wrestling camp this week. Damion Schunke, Navarro's only brother, was on his official visit to Nebraska for wrestling during the same week as the camp, according to their father, Tony.

2022 defensive end Kendis Ledbetter showed off his speed, specifically his acceleration off the line. He is slick and blew past many, many offensive linemen including a camper that was 6-foot-10. During a drill where D-linemen lineup and waited for Nebraska defensive end Ty Robinson to move a ball on a stick to shoot off the line, Ledbetter didn't flinch when the players on his left and right moved prematurely. Thus, showing good discipline.

2022 defensive end Chance Symons participated in Friday Night Lights the night before the Pipeline camp. Symons displayed his slickness and speed. During the O-line vs. D-line drill, the Scottsbluff Bearcat was barely touched by several O-lineman.

2023 defensive end, Rocco Marcelino, another Creighton Prep lineman, showed out during the camp. Marcelino is fast off the edge and embarrassed a couple of O-lineman by breezing past them easily. He is tall and has a great base underneath him. Camp season has really put Marcelino's name on the map heading into 2021.

2025 Omaha North defensive end Tyson Terry was one of the most impressive youngsters on Saturday. Terry is going into his freshman year and will turn 16 years old in September. He is strong and fast and these things will only continue to strengthen as he develops. The 6-2, 240-pound is also has a chance to win state wrestling as a freshman.

Camp season is in the books for Nebraska. (Sean Callahan)

