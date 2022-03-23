In-State Tour: Oakland-Craig

2024 Oakland-Craig lineman JT Brands.

Head coach: Joe Anderson 2021 record: 5-5 (First round of Class C-2 playoffs) Season rewind: "After reaching at least the semi-finals (champions in 2019) the last three years, we took a little step back this year. We had a very challenging schedule, where all 5 losses were to teams in the end of the year top 5. We were still very competitive losing to runner-up Norfolk Catholic in OT and to Aquinas by 1 point. We fought through a lot of injuries, but our young kids got a lot of experience which should help us this year. "We lose eight seniors off of last year's squad (10 of the 22 starting spots), so we have some holes to fill. We will look to quite a few sophomores and juniors this year to fill spots, but we have some quality kids there. They were 9-0 in JV last year. I feel up front will be a strength of ours. We return three starting offensive linemen, Grant Seagren (6-5 245), Trevor Wetizenkamp( 6-1 215, also our leading tackler and LB), and All-State Lineman JT Brands (6-2 260)."

Brands a name to watch closely for 2024