In-State Tour: Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista

Head coach: Tim Williams 2021 record: 4-6 (First round Class A playoffs) Season rewind: "We had a lot of success last year. We had some success against the two teams that were in the State Championship game where we just fell short in both of those games. We improved greatly and we got some young talent that got a lot of playing time during that season and I think, it's going to help us move forward with next year's season."

Williams on WR Keynan Cotton: "Keynan played a lot for us offensively and defensively. He started towards the end of the year as a cornerback for us, played a lot. He was at the same position as Tyson Money was last year and played at that position. We've got some things that we have there. We see him, obviously, playing on both sides of the ball for us this year. We're looking forward to what he can do because it's a great pedigree name right there." Cotton's take: "I just love being physical with everybody when I'm showing off my speed, just not a straight line. I can move about more. By the numbers: Cotton is the younger brother of USA sprinter and former Arkansas Razorback Kenzo Cotton who has run 9.96 seconds in the 100-meter dash, 20.20 in the 200 and 47.26 in the 400. Cotton's father Curtis was a standout defensive back at Nebraska, who also played football professionally. As an eighth-grader, Cotton ran 11.4 in the 100 and 23.3 in the 200 and figures to be a factor this year in the Class A level in both events. He was the state champion in Nebraska for eighth-graders. On the football field, Keynan Cotton had 26 total tackles and averted 32.8 yards on kickoff returns. Cotton carries a 3.75 GPA in the classroom.

Williams on OLB John Brase: "When John was a freshman he was actually a hockey player before he came in and he played freshman football. I saw him as a freshman football player and I was like, 'Wow, this kid's pretty physical,' which explains him being a hockey player and he's just improved greatly ever since. A big weight room guy and does good things for us. He's going to be playing outside backer for us, maybe some safety. We're excited about where he's going." Brase's take: "I'll switch between safety and linebacker. Just if there's a run threat I'll be down, pass threat I'll be back." Recruiting: Brase is being recruited by North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Minnesota State. He plans to camp at Nebraska, Kansas State and South Dakota this summer and visit SDSU, NDSU and MSU this spring. By the numbers: Brase averaged 5.4 tackles per game and had three pass breakups a year ago. He benches 245, squats 355 and has a 29-in vertical. he carries a 3.6 GPA in the classroom.

Williams on DE Levi Widdowson: "Levi, had an ACL tear the second week of the season last year. He missed most of the season but he played a lot for us leading up to that game. He's got such a great upside to him. We're excited to see where he goes. His rehab is ahead of schedule. He's almost to full strength and so, we're just excited to get him back going." By the numbers: Widdowson has a bench max of 255, squat of 400 and a vertical of 25 inches. He runs 5.2 seconds in the 40-yard dash. In the classroom, he carries an unweighted GPA of 3.9.

Williams on OL Jace Wheeler: "He's just qualified for the state wrestling tournament and was heavyweight, which was really good. I think he wrestled just a couple of years for us. He's done a good job for us and is also strong in the weight room. Jace is one of our best linemen returning. He's going to be the foundation of our offensive line this upcoming year as well as Levi who's with us as well." By the numbers: Wheeler has a bench max of 250, squat max of 500 and a vertical of 26 inches. He runs 5.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash.