In-State Tour: Millard South

Millard South (Casey Fritton)

Head coach: Ty Wisdom (took over in 2022 for Andy Means) 2021 record: 9-1 (Lost in Class A first round) Season rewind: "We had a heck of a run and Omaha North had our number that night. We went down to the wire and didn't work out and hopefully, it builds some hunger for these returning guys." -Assistant Coach Tyler Renken

Murtaugh and Rucker should give Patriots another FBS prospect in 2023

Renken on ATH Brock Murtaugh: "He'll play both sides of the ball, be a playmaker that we'll need. He'll probably play safety and roll down in the box and be our starting wideout, so we're definitely counting on him for him to do a lot. Murtaugh's take: "When I was a sophomore, I'd get into practice with those Gage Stenger and T.J. Urban every day. You just watch them overall. You just see how hard they work and how hard they lead the team. I'm really excited to get that role. Watching T.J. two years ago, then Gage last year, so now it's my turn. "I'm not sure exactly yet on my role for this season. I know that as of right now, our quarterback Cam Kozeal is committed for baseball to Vanderbilt. He's going to be playing, but obviously, if he doesn't play, then I might step in at the quarterback role. If not, if he does play, then I'll be a receiver. Defensively, I'll probably be all over the field. Either free safety, strong safety, or rover. Just see what the defense is, and go from there." Recruiting: Murtaugh has one scholarship offer from South Dakota State at this point. He's also being recruited by Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Northern Illinois, Illinois State, North Dakota State and St. Thomas. By the numbers: Murtaugh had 55 total tackles, seven pass break-ups, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three interceptions on defense. Offensively he had had 18 catches for 341 yards and five touchdowns. He was a third-team All-Metro selection in 2021. His father Ryan Murtaugh played at Missouri, while his grandfather Jerry Murtaugh was an All-American linebacker at Nebraska. Brock Murtaugh is also a cousin to current NFL fullback and former Husker Andy Janovich. Murtaugh carries a 3.8 GPA in the classroom. His father Ryan is the current Athletic Director of Omaha Bryan High School and his mother Kerri serves as an elementary school principal in Omaha Public Schools.

Renken on DE Lance Rucker: "He plays a lot of defensive end for us and that's his strength coming off the ball. His weight's probably down just coming, playing basketball. He's a starter on the basketball team. He probably averages a dozen points a game and a couple blocks a game as well." Rucker's take: "I like to speed rush. It's one of my favorites. I like to bull rush. To come off the edge and hit the quarterback. "I've always been a football player because my dad went to the NFL so I just wanted to follow in his footsteps." Recruiting: Rucker is being recruited by Nebraska, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, North Dakota and Iowa State. By the numbers: Over the last two years, Rucker has 71 total tackles, 13 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 20 games (14 starts). He was named third-team All-Metro. His father, Lamain Rucker Sr. played defensive tackle at Northern Illinois. In the weight room, Rucker bench presses 245 pounds, squats 545 pounds and has a 40-inch two-step vertical in basketball.

Renken on DB Gavin Nunnally: "We're looking for big things from him from at cornerback. He plays wideout and cornerback as well. He has great length for a corner and good hips." Recruiting: Nunnally is being recruited by Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, St. Thomas and Dartmouth. He plans to camp at both the Mega Camp in St. Louis in at SDSU. By the numbers: Nunnally runs 4.56 in the 40-yard dash, has jumped 36 inches in the vertical, has a 265-pound bench press max and a 435-pound squat max. He carries a 3.72 GPA in the classroom.

Renken on ATH Zachary Flegel: "He was on our d-line and he has an unbelievable motor. As a junior, he played both sides of the ball for us last year and was a warrior. Undersized, but competed." By the numbers: Flegel benches 285, squats 515 and has a 30 inch vertical. He had 18 tackles and one sack as a junior. As a sophomore, he qualified for the state track meet in the shot put with a PR of 48-8.5. He carries a 3.43 GPA in the classroom.

Renken on LB Grant Renken: "He played the middle linebacker and tight end for us last year. Had a lot of meaningful snaps. He's working on getting his size. He's also a baseball player. I think everybody that came today is a multi-sport athlete, so he's one of those. Used to play basketball, realized you know what? He's not a basketball player but plays baseball and football now." By the numbers: Renken had 45 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and one interception as a junior. Offensively he had eight catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns. In the weight room, he has a bench press max of 260 pounds, a squat max of 510 pounds and a vertical jump of 30 inches. Renken carries a 3.1 GPA in the classroom.

Renken on DE JR Lecuona: "He played most of our snaps on defense last year as a sophomore and to do that as a defensive lineman says a lot. He wrestled for the first time this year just to get better at football and had a great season, went to state as a first-time wrestler." By the numbers: Lecuona has a bench max of 285, squat max of 435 and a vertical of 28 inches. As a junior, he had 26 total tackles, three sacks and five tackles for loss. He carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

Renken on ATH Caeden Olin: "He is a competitor at middle linebacker. He wrestled for the state championship last night as a sophomore, 182 pounds so looking for good things." By the numbers: Olin was the runner-up in the 182-weight class with a record of 42-7 this past year for Millard South. He has a 230-pound bench press max, a 325-pound squat max and a 30 inch vertical. He carries a 3.7 GPA in the classroom.