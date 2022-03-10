In-State Tour: Lincoln East

Lincoln East. (Casey Fritton)

Coleman, Cappos lead the way for Lincoln East

ATH Malachi Coleman's take: "Next year, I'll be an outside linebacker and defensive end, so I'll be going back and forth between both and wide receiver. "I'm down about 15 pounds right now from last year (basketball season just ended). I'll get that back right away, I'm trying to be around 200 for next year." Recruiting: Coleman currently has offers from Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Louisville, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Liberty, Northern Iowa and North Alabama. He also is being recruited by Baylor, Georgia, Oregon, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin among others. Coleman was at NU's Junior Day this past weekend, and also is looking to visit Georgia this spring. By the numbers: As a junior, Coleman burst onto the scene in Nebraska HS football. He had 10 receiving touchdowns and averaged 33.1 yards per reception a year ago, to go along with 7.5 sacks, 57 total tackles, four forced fumbles and a blocked punt. In track, Coleman ran 11.07 in the 100, 22.47 in the 200 and went 43-4 in the trip jump as a sophomore. Additionally, Coleman runs 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash and jumps a 39-inch vertical. He carries 3.03 GPA in the classroom.

DT/OL Sam Coppos's take: "I'm a really explosive athlete. I used to be a sprinter, so I'm fast and I use that to my advantage. I had a lot of big games in the past couple of years where I've been able to rack up a lot of tackles because I got to see some slower offensive linemen and I'm able to just get past them and make tackles in the backfield. "At freshman football, I was playing at 180, at sophomore year, I played at about 220, and this past season, I played about 250. I'm trying to get over 270 for next year. I'm just trying to gain weight and stay healthy. I'm not trying to look like a really big guy. I like to keep my muscle up and be able to keep moving around pretty fast. Recruiting: Cappos attended Nebraska's Junior Day this past weekend in Lincoln. He's also being recruited by Duke, Wyoming, South Dakota State, South Dakota and UCLA. He plans to camp or visit Indiana, NU and SDSU this spring/summer. Cappo's father Scott played football for the Hoosiers and was the former throwers coach at Nebraska. Duke has offered Cappos for track already and are now talking about him playing both sports. "I originally was going to be a track guy there and then I told my head coach and he was like, 'Hey, I just talked to track coaches and they said, 'All right, maybe we can see if he can play football there.'' Then Duke was like, 'All right, maybe we can offer this guy a scholarship to come play football for us,'" Cappos said. "They don't know where they want me to play, edge, interior, even maybe a little bit of middle linebacker. They're like, 'All right, this guy can gain weight, lose weight, gain speed,' or whatever." By the numbers: Cappos is an explosive athlete, and is regarded as one of the best throwers in the state. He has gone 58-11 in the shot put and 170-6 in the discus. He was the state indoor shot put champion and placed second in Class A in the discus. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Cappos has been clocked in the 100-meter dash at 12.01 seconds. As a junior, he put up 68 tackles and was named both All-City and All-State. He has a 305-pound bench press max, a 440-pound squat max and a 30 inch vertical. Cappos carries a 3.62 GPA in the classroom.

By the numbers: WR Kamdyn Roebke averaged 19 yards per reception a year ago. He runs 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and has a 36-inch vertical. He carries a 3.0 GPA in the classroom. He received some FCS and Division II attention at this point.