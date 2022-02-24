In-State Tour: Elkhorn South

2022 is the 19th year of the HuskerOnline In-State Tour. Every February since 2004, HuskerOnline profiles the top up-and-coming prospects in the state of Nebraska. This year our In-State Tour was broken up into two events in Omaha and Lincoln as we profiled all the top prospects in the state. Our next stop of the 2022 In-State Tour takes us to Elkhorn South, where the Storm are led by one of the top edge rushers in the region. 2022 In-State Tour: Gretna |

Head coach: Guy Rosenburg 2021 record: 9-2 (Class A quarterfinals) Season rewind: "We're just really proud of the consistent effort of our team throughout the year. They do a great job of transferring practice over to Friday night. We got beat pretty decisively by Millard South early in the season. That's probably the most decisive loss we've had during the time we've all been together at South. "I was just really proud of how the team banded together and dedicated themselves to doing everything the right way after that. We beat Gretna during the regular season, but they did a great job of making more plays than we did and advanced (in the playoffs), but again, just really, really proud of the consistent performance of our team."

Noonan leads 2023 in-state prospects with 10 offers

Rosenberg on edge rusher Maverick Noonan: "He just really understands the accumulation of reps. He's one of those guys, that in practice it's all going to look the same, cause he's always going full speed all the time. I think it's the ultimate compliment for him too, on game nights that, 'Hey, clip one is going to look the same as clip 160.' He's not a highlight film player. Meaning a guy that can put together a great highlight, but if you go through and watch their game, you see a lot of dips in performance, he's not one of those guys. "That's what the colleges really love about him is not only his athleticism and relentlessness and explosiveness but the fact that every clip of film looks the same. He goes out all the time and that's all you can ask of anybody. "I think that's just contagious throughout the whole team. When they see a guy that's such an outstanding player like that, and he brings it every single practice every single day, then they see the same thing on game night. That's the type of guy that players are going to follow because they know he is not just talking and he's doing it." Noonan's take: "Just physical stuff. Height, weight, speed are where I made my biggest gains. I also made sure to work on my hand skills, which was a pretty big focus of mine last year. "To be honest, I don't really think the 3-4, 4-3 really matters. I think as long as I'm able to rush the passer and be on that edge, I think that's really what I'm looking for." Recruiting: Noonan has offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Stanford. "I'd probably say the hardest teams that are recruiting me are Nebraska, Iowa, Stanford, and then some other schools like Missouri and Minnesota," Noonan said. "I plan on taking a few visits just to watch some practices (this spring), and then some officials later in the year. Then I'll probably make a decision after that. "I'd probably say just the fit (is the most important thing). The coaches, the school. The actual school academic part of it. I think those are the two biggest things." By the numbers: Noonan was a first-team All-Nebraska selection in 2021. He is the son of former Nebraska All-American and first-round NFL Draft pick Danny Noonan. In the classroom, Noonan is a 3.63 student and scored a 25 on his PreACT.

Rosenberg on RB Cole Ballard: "He definitely carries on the tradition of our great running backs and I think also too, just a family tradition that there's been a Ballard, either Cole or one of his brothers who's been on the team every year since I've been at South. That's obviously been a great thing for us. With Cole, he's a flat-out football player, outstanding safety, open-field tackling and I think it's the toughest thing to do. He's a great open-field tackler really understands the schemes and gets guys lined up right offensively and is just a finisher. "He's one of those guys that always gets more yards than is blocked. You see that down in the red zone where he just has that nose for the end zone. He's a complete back too, that I think that I always tell our guys, 'Hey, if you're playing running back, you can run with the ball.' It's easy to find guys who can do that. We need guys that are complete backs, guys that can pass block guys that can catch the ball. That just really defines Cole, as he is an excellent pass protector too." Ballard's take: "I'm not the biggest running back. I don't truck a lot of guys, but I'm a quick running back. I find a hole, I get up field quickly, so I think just following my blockers and getting up field is the biggest thing for me." Recruiting: Ballard is being recruited by North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Kansas State, Wyoming and Augustana. He attended games this past season at Nebraska, K-State, Wyoming, NDSU and SDSU. This summer he plans to attend the Lindenwood Mega Camp and the Chicagoland Showcase. By the numbers: Over his career, Ballard has rushed for 2,200 yards and 39 touchdowns to go along with 23 total tackles on defense. He was named second-team Super State and All-Metro first-team this past season. He is a two-time team MVP for the Storm. Ballard is a 4.0 student in the classroom and has scored a 25 on the ACT already.

Rosenberg on OLB Noah Bustard: "Noah, probably one of our strongest guys in the weight room, and that's just because of the consistent investment he's made him extremely explosive. He's another two-way guy for us, that can really pull and move and bend and direct and be an explosive hitter." Bustard's take: "I feel like a lot of my strengths are-- Well, the main one is versatility. I've played middle linebacker, I've played outside linebacker, I've played nose, I've played three-tech, I've played defensive end. I can play offensive tackle and I've played tight end. If there was a big athlete position I feel like I would fit it perfectly because, I think, with my strengths, how strong I am for my size and my quickness for my size, I could really-- just throw me in anywhere and I would succeed. I would find a way to do something and help." Recruiting: Bustard is being recruited by North Dakota State, Dartmouth, Augustana and Columbia. He plans to camp at NDSU, South Dakota State, Nebraska, Dartmouth, Columbia, Augustana and Columbia this summer. By the numbers: Bustard finished with 1.5 sacks, 14 QB pressures, 16 tackles and two tackles for loss. He carries a 3.9 unscaled GPA in the classroom and scored a 33 on his PreACT.

Rosenberg on DB Corbin Ford: "Corbin was the guy who was in the rotation for us last year at both corner and at receiver and is a track guy. Great speed there in the 100 meters and the 200 meters. I really feel that he's a guy that's poised for a huge breakout year that he really fits the profile of guys that we've had that have gone along. They've been good solid players when they were sophomores and juniors, and all of a sudden when people turn on the tape when they're seniors and say, 'Hey, who's that guy?' He's so so explosive. I think he's going to be a dynamic player for us in all three phases this year." Recruiting: Ford is being recruited by Illinois State and has been invited to games or attended Junior Days at South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Wyoming. By the numbers: Ford's father Keenan played linebacker at Kansas State. As a sophomore Ford ran an electronic time of 11.33 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Rosenberg on QB Carson Rauner: "He had a great season for us last year and did a great job at the JV level, being our JV MVP and JV offensive MVP, and voted as a rising star by his teammates and throws a great football. He is also a multi-sport guy, baseball player, has a really high football IQ and just really understands not only our offense but understands the defensive structure and how the two work together. He is a very good fluid athlete, throws the ball very well, and can throw the complete route tree. I'm really excited about his potential." Recruiting: Rauner is being recruited by Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Cal State Fullerton for baseball. He plans to take part in one of the Elite 11 Regional Camps. By the numbers: The talented 2024 quarterback prospect runs 4.60 in the 40-yard dash and jumps 33 inches in the vertical. He's also been clocked at 4.06 seconds in the pro-agility and is a 3.83 student in the classroom.

Rosenberg on WR Jackson Moeller-Swan: "Jackson, I think, might be the most physical corner that we've ever had. I think when you put on his film, he's definitely got a couple of wow hits on there where you can just hear the breath coming out of the stadium when he gets the guy lined up in his sight. People are looking for corners with length. He's a guy who's also a basketball player, is really fluid, can run, can jump and high point the receiver. Again, I think that the thing that really makes him special is just that physicality. When it comes down to it, football is a physical game and he's definitely willing to impose his will on people." By the numbers: Moeller-Swan runs 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and has jumped 33 inches in the vertical. He had 30 tackles and six pass PBUs as a junior. In the classroom, he's a 4.2 student.

Rosenberg on WR Joshua McWilliams: "He's a guy that did a great job for us last year. I think's going to play an even bigger role this year. Our defensive backs coach in Logan Paben I know feels like you can put on his tape and make a highlight tape just in terms of footwork and his breaks on the ball. He's a soccer player, an excellent soccer player. "He made some big catches for us as a receiver last year and also is a really well-rounded athlete. Also an outstanding kicker. Just real outstanding and is an all-around athlete. Again, like I said, with size and speed in athleticism." By the numbers: McWilliams had 34 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and seven catches for 57 yards as a junior. He has been clocked at 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash and jumps 31.5 inches in the vertical. He's a 4.0 student in the classroom that has already scored 30 on the ACT.

Rosenberg on DE Henry Prochazka: "He's got an extremely bright future for us, that rhino package, which we've had a lot of success with that he was one of our rhino tight ends. He's an athletic guy who can move people out of the way, but also has great ball skills, and also is just a great pass rusher on defense. He's a real athletic, flexible guy with long levers. "He's very invested in the weight room and a multi-sport athlete. We've got a ton of multi-sport athletes, and I'm really proud of that, of all our programs working together and giving kids a chance to really develop. I think that he's a guy that is going to have a great season for us this fall." Recruiting: Prochazka has already heard from Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa and Augustana. He is the younger brother of former Rivals100 offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka. By the numbers: As a sophomore, Prochazka had four quarterback sacks and 21 total tackles. He was just one of two sophomores to letter for Elkhorn South in 2021.