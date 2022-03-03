In-State Tour: Scottsbluff

2022 is the 19th year of the HuskerOnline In-State Tour. Every February since 2004, HuskerOnline profiles the top up-and-coming prospects in the state of Nebraska. This year our In-State Tour was broken up into two events in Omaha and Lincoln as we profiled all the top prospects in the state. Our next stop of the 2022 In-State Tour takes us to Scottsbluff, where the Bearcats feature two of the top prospects in all of Class B. 2022 In-State Tour: Gretna | Elkhorn South | Omaha North | Elkhorn | Omaha Burke

Head coach: Judson Hall 2021 record: 8-3 (Class B quarterfinals) Season rewind: The Bearcats fell in the Class B quarterfinals to eventual runner-up Aurora. They return a strong nucleus in 2022 and add offensive lineman Brock Knutson, the top overall prospect in all of Class B. They also return 2024 running back Sebastian Boyle, who rushed for nearly 1,800 yards as a sophomore.

Knutson makes the move from Mitchell to Scottsbluff for senior year

OL Brock Knutson's take: "(I left Mitchell) mostly for academics. Mitchell is a smaller school, and Scottsbluff offers a lot of college classes. I can get all of my remedials done before I get to college. "My freshman year when I started working out with my trainer, I was just kind of a fat tub of lard back then. He really started to develop my footwork and helped me get faster feet. "My freshman year I wrestled heavyweight at only 200 pounds, so I have gained a lot over that time. After that, I just began to eat and eat and eat. I knew I had the frame, I just needed the muscle to compete at the next level." Recruiting: Knutson currently has offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado State, Miami of Ohio, North Dakota State and South Dakota State. He's also in communication with Nebraska, K-State, Missouri and Wyoming. The most notable nugget thus far about Knutson's recruiting is ISU head coach Matt Campbell flew a private plane into Scottsbluff in January to check in on Knutson. Nebraska linebacker coach Barrett Ruud has also been to Scottsbluff to see Knutson. "Matt Campbell was the first-ever head coach to make a recruiting visit to Scottfbluff like that. "We're going to Spring game at Missouri. Hopefully, I'll get my first SEC offer. Then we plan to be at the Nebraska spring game. Both Minnesota and LSU have made contact too." By the numbers: The 6-foot-7, 285 pound Knutson spent his junior season at Class C-1 Mitchell. He transferred to Scottsbluff at semester. As a sophomore, he also qualified for state in the shot put and he has a wrestling background.