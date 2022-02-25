In-State Tour: Omaha North

2022 is the 19th year of the HuskerOnline In-State Tour. Every February since 2004, HuskerOnline profiles the top up-and-coming prospects in the state of Nebraska. This year our In-State Tour was broken up into two events in Omaha and Lincoln as we profiled all the top prospects in the state. Our next stop of the 2022 In-State Tour takes us Omaha North, where the Vikings were one of the surprise teams of 2021, nearly making it to the Class A state title game. 2022 In-State Tour: Gretna | Elkhorn South

Omaha North

Head coach: Larry Martin 2021 record: 6-6 (Lost in Class Semifinals) Season Rewind: Omaha North did have a 2020 football season, due to Omaha Public School's decision to cancel all fall sports. The Vikings suffered early in the 2021 season getting off to an 0-5 start with three losses coming by one score or less. From there they strung off six wins in a row, including knocking off No. 1 ranked and undefeated Millard South in Class A playoffs. They also won vs. North Platte, before falling to eventual state champion Gretna in the Class A semifinals.

2025 prospect Terry has a chance to make history

DL Tyson Terry's take: "I worked hard every day growing up just wanting to play college football, wanting to play pro, just got to stay working hard, it's not finished yet. I'm not complacent, I just got to keep working hard. Recruiting: Terry has early offers from Nebraska Iowa State, Minnesota and Kansas. Iowa head coach Kirk Fertenz also went and watched Terry wrestle in person this past January. "Things definitely picked up fast after that Nebraska offer, they started piling in," Terry said. "Right now, I'm visiting Nebraska March 5, and then I'm not sure on camps yet, so still deciding. "Oregon's probably one of my dream schools so I may end up going out there for camp this summer." By the numbers: As a freshman, Terry put up 85 total tackles and five quarterback sacks. He was a first-team All-State selection by Neb Preps and a second-team All-Metro selection. Last week, Terry also become the first freshman ever to win a heavyweight wrestling crown in Classes A, B, or C capping off an undefeated season on the mat. In the classroom, Terry carries a 4.5 GPA.

By the numbers: Zyon Knox is one of the more explosive athletes in Class A. He's been timed at 10.74 in the 100, 22.09 in the 200 and 50.66 in the 400 - all electronic times. He projects as either a cornerback or wide receiver at the next level.

By the numbers: Just like Terry, Tyler Stewart was a Class A wrestling state champion in 2022. Stewart captured the 195 state championship and plays football at 205 pounds. He's a 3.0 student in the classroom and projects as an inside linebacker at the next level. He has a 32-inch vertical.

By the numbers: The versatile Tre'Vionne Brown had over 400 yards receiving for the Vikings and four touchdowns in 2021. He also had two special teams touchdowns and one interception. He led North in pass break-ups. He's being recruited by multiple regional FCS schools at this time. He's a 3.0 student in the classroom.

By the numbers: Standout running back Te'Shaun Porter had 1,610 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago to lead the Vikings on offense. He averaged 6.1 per carry on 265 rushing attempts. Porter carries a 3.3 GPA in the classroom.