In-State Tour: Omaha Creighton Prep

2022 is the 19th year of the HuskerOnline In-State Tour. Every February since 2004, HuskerOnline profiles the top up-and-coming prospects in the state of Nebraska. This year our In-State Tour was broken up into two events in Omaha and Lincoln as we profiled all the top prospects in the state. Our next stop of the 2022 In-State Tour takes us to Omaha Creighton Prep, where the Junior Jays have at least three legitimate Division I prospects on their roster.

Omaha Creighton Prep (Casey Fritton)

Head coach: Tim Johnk 2021 record: 7-3 (Class A playoff first round) Season rewind: "I thought we played really well last year. We had a really young team at the beginning of the year. I think we really found our traction mid-season and really played well the last five, six weeks of the regular season. Won a district championship, something that hadn't been done since 2008, at Creighton Prep, which is really hard to believe actually. That was a major goal for us. "I know this group that we have coming back is, I think it's the motivation for them because they felt like we truly, I thought we had a team that was good enough to make a run last year."

Creighton Prep has multiple D-I prospects in the class of 2023

Johnk's take on OL Sam Sledge: "Nebraksa likes his overall athleticism. He's a multi-sport kid, he's played baseball, basketball, he's wrestling now, and his feet are really good. He's got good size and he is going to continue to grow. Everybody likes him as an interior lineman at guard or center." Sledge's take: "It's so special. I grew up a Husker fan. My dad played at Nebraska. I've always wanted to be a Husker. When I got the offer, I was so excited. I took a couple of weeks to make the decision, but it was the right decision after all." Recruiting: Sledge has been committed to Nebraska since Feb. 20. By the numbers: The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Seldge projects to play center or guard at Nebraska. He is the son of former All-Big Eight Nebraska offensive lineman Bob Sledge, who also serves as Creighton Prep's offensive line coach. As a junior, Sledge was a first-team All-Nebraska and Super-State selection. Sledge has played offensive tackle, tight end and on the defensive line over his three-year career. He is the first-ever freshman to start varsity in Creighton Prep's school history. In the weight room, Sledge benches 315, squats 460, runs 5.1 in the 40-yard dash and has a 27-inch vertical. He's qualified for state wrestling in the heavyweight division each of the last two years for Prep. He carries a 3.7 GPA in the classroom.

Johnk's take on RB Charmar Brown: "He's a pretty special running back. He came on the scene last year, and I think everybody knew that he was pretty good, and then he really displayed that as the year went on. A lot of people like him, they want to see him at camp, he's got great size, I think he's got above-average speed. I think that's probably the one thing that might hold some people back a little bit. Really good downhill runner, has really good hands, he's really natural in terms of running a football." Brown's take: " I would say in my opinion I feel like I'm a versatile back. I also have speed and power. I feel I can line up in the slot and I'm shifty in space. Recruiting: Brown is being recruited by Iowa State, North Dakota State, Wyoming, Nebraska, Northern Illinois and Minnesota. By the numbers: As a junior, Brown was Creighton Prep's MVP on offense leading the way with 1,202 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, to go along with six catches for 81 yards and one touchdown. Brown runs 11.18 in the 100, 4.53 in the 40-yard dash, benches 300 pounds, squats 490 and has a 35.5 inch vertical. He is a 3.31 student in the classroom.

Johnk's take on DE Rocco Marcelino: "I just love his untapped potential because he's long he really could run. For a big kid, he could really run. He hasn't played a lot of offensive line in the past. We played him at right tackle last year. Again, about halfway through the year, everything started clicking for him and really played. Also started at the defensive end too. I think he could play either side of the football in terms of college. I think defensive end is probably a spot where I see him having a really good chance. His length, people love his length and they want to see him at camp this summer. I think by summer's end, I think he'll have some Power Five offers." Recruiting: Marcelino is being recruited by Nebraska, Kansas State, Minnesota, Wyoming, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Kansas, Wyoming, Northern Illinois, Yake, Cornell and Columbia. By the numbers: The 6-foot-5, 244 pound Marcelino got into the Rivals Camp Series event last year in Indianapolis through his performance at the combine the previous day. As a junior, he was an All-Metro selection. Marcelino bench presses 285 pounds, squats 495, runs 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash and has a 31-inch vertical. He is a 4.1 student in the classroom.

Johnk's take on LB John Pargo Jr.: "I love John because he's a physical kid, he can really run. We moved him to safety last year from outside linebacker. There's a little bit of a learning curve for him moving to safety. He got a little bit of a late start, in terms of how well he played, and by mid-season, he was really playing good football for us, led us in interceptions. He had four blocked punts. He does a lot of things for us. He's going to do some things on offense for us too, I think we're going to move him into the slot this year too." Recruiting: Pargo Jr. is being recruited by North Dakota State, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Wyoming, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and multiple Ivy League schools. By the numbers: As a junior, Pargo Jr. was second-team All-Metro and Creighton Prep's special teams player of the year. He forced eight turnovers in 11 games. Pargo Jr. led Prep with nine pass breakups, four interceptions and four blocked punts. Performance-wise, Pargo Jr. ran 10.96 in the 100, 4.49 in the 40-yard dash and he has a 35-inch vertical. Pargo Jr. is a 3.3 student in the classroom.

Johnk's take on kicker Ford Hamilton: "He's really worked hard at it. He's gone on the whole circuit in terms of punting and kicking. Really has worked hard at his craft, but he is a long kid with long levers, really has improved in terms of that. He's going to a couple of junior days and been invited to a few of those. I think Minnesota, I think has invited him up there. I think he's got some interest there. I think in terms of a dual-kicker punter guy, he's got to be one of the best in state, for sure." Recruiting: Hamilton is being recruited by North Dakota, South Dakota, St. Thomas and Minnesota. By the numbers: Hamilton is another standout kicker to watch in the state of Nebraska for the class of 2023. He made six field goals in 2021, with a long of 42 yards. Hamilton runs 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash and has a 30-inch vertical. He carries a 2.9 cumulative GPA in the classroom.

Johnk's take on OL Cole Jarrett: "Cole's our starting left guard, started tackle the year before as a sophomore so he brings a lot of experience back as we do it in our entire offensive line. South Dakota State has been in contact with him pretty heavily the last year. He likes them. Some of those FCS schools really have been interested in him. He's a good leader. Really smart kid, again, and one of those kids that we can really count on running the ball behind." Recruiting: Jarrett is being recruited by South Dakota State, Miami of Ohio, Augustana and Wayne State. By the numbers: Jarrett transferred from Omaha Gross Catholic after his freshman year, where he started varsity. He's been a starter for Prep the last two seasons. He has a bench max of 300 pounds, squat max of 430, runs his 40-yard dash in 5.3 seconds and has a 24 inch vertical. Jarrett carries a 4.05 GPA in the classroom.

Johnk's take on LB George Egan: "George is super smart kid. He's getting a lot of Ivy League interest right now, actually, because that's where he would like to go. Dartmouth is a place, I think he's really looked at. He had a tremendous year last year for us. He'll probably end up starting at middle linebacker for us too, as well at fullback, but super smart kid, superphysical, and one of our best leaders for sure. He's a kid that's got a chance, if he finds the right program. Especially, at that fullback spot, he's really athletic." Recruiting: Eagan is being recruited by Dartmouth, Yake, Princeton, Drake and Augustana. By the numbers: An honorable mention All-Ametro selection, Egan also serves as Prep's fullback, along with his inside linebacker duties. He has a bench press max of 300 pounds, a squat max 475 pounds, a vertical of 31 inches and runs his 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds. He carries a 4.41 cumulative GPA in the classroom.