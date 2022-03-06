In-State Tour: Omaha Central

2022 is the 19th year of the HuskerOnline In-State Tour. Every February since 2004, HuskerOnline profiles the top up-and-coming prospects in the state of Nebraska. This year our In-State Tour was broken up into two events in Omaha and Lincoln as we profiled all the top prospects in the state. Our next stop of the 2022 In-State Tour takes us to Omaha Central, where the Eagle have quite a bit of talent to work with. 2022 In-State Tour: Gretna | Elkhorn South | Omaha North | Elkhorn | Omaha Burke | Scottsbluff | Omaha Westside | Bellevue West

Omaha Central

Head coach: Jay Landstrom 2021 record: 3-6 Season rewind: "(2021) was a transition year, but the kids battled and we played hard all year. We would have definitely liked a couple more wins. We played a tough schedule. I think we improved in a lot of areas. Especially offensively. There are still areas that we got a ways to go, and that's what we're working for, but we did some good things last year."

Omaha Central boasts several intriguing prospects

Landstrom's take on RB J'Dyn Bullion: "He's just an athlete. You can find a place for him to play whether it is running back, whether it's fullback. Even tight end. Schools have looked at him on the defensive line as well. He's played linebacker for us. He's just an athlete. He's a playmaker. He's somebody that is tough to tackle and has good athleticism. He's a three-sport athlete. He's a leading rebounder on our basketball team right now, and he's one of the best throwers in the states. He's a talented kid, and he's going to have options after high school for sure." Bullion's take: "Physicality. When I get the ball, I can run it through the hole. I'm more physical than most people and I get more yards after contact. Recruiting: Bullion is being recruited by Iowa State, South Dakota, North Dakota and North Dakota State. Iowa is recruiting him for track. By the numbers: Bullion is an explosive athlete. No mark shows that more than his PR of 177-4.5 in the discus last year during an invite at Bellevue West. He took first in the discus in seven out of nine meets as a sophomore but failed to medal at state. His PR in the shot put is 49-9, where he also qualified for state. Bullion projects as a running back/h-back or an inside linebacker. He runs 4.8 in the 40-yard dash, benches 330 pounds and squats 540. He carries a 3.2 GPA in the classroom. As a junior, he had 657 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Defensively, he had 28 total tackles and two pass break-ups.

Landstrom's take OL Caleb Pyfrom: "He's probably one of our most intriguing prospects. He's a big kid. Plays basketball. He's 6-5 to 6-6. A lot of the schools that have come through are just really impressed by his frame, and see him, and he's an outstanding student. Really smart kid. Played some tight end for us last year, but also played on the offensive line as well. He's got a really high ceiling and a lot of potential. Pyfrom's take: "I started playing football in the seventh grade, played down in South Carolina for the first time, and I've just been playing ever since. I think I just started getting serious my freshman year, like trying to get stronger and stuff. By the numbers: Pyfrom is the son of former Creighton basketball big man Livan Pyfrom, who was a 6-foot-11 center for Dana Altman for two seasons. At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Caleb Pyfrom also plays basketball and has one of the more impressive frames of any young player in the state - especially at just 15 years old. In the classroom, Pyfrom is a 3.6 student. Pyfrom also throws the shot put and discus in track. This summer he plans to play AAU basketball most likely for Omaha Elite.

Landstrom's take on DT Jamisen Kemp: "Jamisen started on the defensive line for us last year, he'll play both ways too. Played some tight end for us as well. Just was a medalist in the heavyweight division at the state wrestling tournament. Also throws. He plays with a lot of leverage. Really does a great job with his hips along the defensive line and getting off blocks and flying around. He's another one that's going to be a leader for us, that's a good student that we're excited to have back as well." Recruiting: Kemp is being recruited by South Dakota, South Dakota State and multiple Division II programs at this point. By the numbers: In the weight room Kemp benches over 300 pounds and deadlifts 455. He carries a 3.2 GPA in the classroom.

Landstrom's take on WR Jaylen Lloyd: "He's another explosive kid. He's one of the best jumpers in the state. Both triple jump and long jump. He's a big player, wide receiver for us. We're excited to have him back, and we're looking to get him the ball as many ways we can next season. "Schools like him right now, and as he keeps putting up more track numbers this spring, I think things are just going to continue to build." Recruiting: Lloyd is being recruited by Nebraska, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Wyoming and North Dakota. By the numbers: Lloyds explosive numbers jump off the page, and nothing shows that more than what he accomplished in track. He went 24-1 in the long jump, 47-8 in the triple jump and ran 7.08 in the 60 meters and 11.3 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore. He's also gone 35 inches in the vertical and 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash. In 2021, he was named All-Metro, finishing with 20 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns. He carries a 2.9 GPA in the classroom.

