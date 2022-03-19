In-State Tour: Aurora

Aurora (Casey Fritton)

Head coach: Kyle Peterson 2021 record: 10-3 (Class B runner-up) Season rewind: Aurora will make the move back to Class C-1 in 2022 and 2023 after a two-year schedule cycle in Class B in 2020 and 2021. They were last Class C-1 in 2018 and 2019 in football, where they won the championship in 2018. They will be expected to contend right away at the Class C-1 level.

Collazo coming off a 2,000-yard junior season

RB Carlos Collazo's take: "My sophomore season ended early. Week four, I broke my collar bone. I was leading us in rushing before that. My junior season, I felt like I had something to prove. I felt like people were doubting me a little bit, so I had that chip on my shoulder and that just motivated me more." Recruiting: Collazo is being recruited by Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota State, Columbia and Princeton. He plans to camp at NU, Kansas and Kansas State. By the numbers: Collazo is the nephew of former Nebraska and US Army All-American offensive lineman Andrew Rodriguez. An injury knocked him out for his sophomore year, but he bounced back with a breakout junior season finishing with 2,025 yards rushing on 259 carries for 26 touchdowns. He also had 18 catches for 180 yards and five touchdowns. Collazo was a first-team All-State selection in Class B and a second-team All-Nebraska pick. In the weight room, he benches 285, squats 475 and has a 33.5 inch vertical. As a student, he carries a 3.85 GPA in the classroom.

OL Jack Allen's take: "Last year it's pretty evident that we worked hard and practiced, and that definitely showed on the field. It was pretty awesome blocking. I'd say we had one of the best lines in the state. The goal for next year is to be in the state championship and we know it's not going to be easy. I know everyone expects it to be a walk in the park because of last year and everything, but there are no excuses to not work hard and try to get back there." By the numbers: Allen is cousins with former Nebraska All-Big Ten tight end Austin Allen. He runs 5.2 in the 40-yard dash, benches 290, squats 380 and has a 25-inch vertical. Allen projects as either an offensive or defensive linemen at the next level once his body fully develops. As a student, he carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

By the numbers: Wide receiver Carsen Staehr is one of the top track athletes in all of Class B. He's run a split time of 51.2 seconds in the 1600 meter relay, long jumped 21-6 and triple jumped 43-10 1/2. He also has a 34-inch vertical. In the classroom, Staehr has a 4.02 GPA and has scored a 24 on his ACT.

Recruiting: DB Koby Nachtigal is being recruited by South Dakota State, Wyoming, BYU and Minnesota State. By the numbers: Nachtigal ran 11.27 in the 100 and 22.82 in the 200 as a sophomore. He's been clocked at 4.52 seconds the 40-yard dash and has a 30-inch vertical. In the classroom, Nachtigal carries a 3.7 GPA.