In-State Tour: Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southeast (Casey Fritton)

Head coach: Ryan Gottula 2021 record: 5-5 (First round Class A playoffs) Season rewind: "Last year we had some challenges on the injury front and a tough schedule and our guys battled. It is a fun group to coach. As we head into next year, hopefully, we have a little better depth next year, that's a big thing for us, is making sure we're building up. That's really important. "We need to have those situations where you have some injuries and we got six or seven guys on both sides of the ball now that have some slightly more experience. Played a lot of young kids at times last year, and so that should benefit us going into next year."

Gottula and Buettenback lead the way for Southeast in 2022

Gottula's take on OL Gunnar Gottula: "He's put in a lot of work, for sure, in the offseason as far as in the weight room and just making himself a better overall athlete. You're right, he has to really take on the leadership role now in our program. As a sophomore, he was playing varsity football but he was able to follow some really good senior leaders and then once again last year, same thing. It's his turn to step into that role and be a leader for our offensive and defensive line. I want to see that grow for sure. "He's gotten a lot stronger and a lot more explosive in the last six months to a year." Gunnar Gottula's take: "I knew I wanted to make a decision quick. I didn't want to wait around. I went through a lot of places in June. I knew about two weeks before committed I already knew I wanted to go to Nebraska. "They've told me I could probably play anywhere. Left tackle, right tackle, even interior - anywhere. I'll just be ready to play wherever they need me. "(Going forward), I think I just want to continue to be a leader on my team when it comes to just anybody on the team in the program. Younger guys, just stuff like that. I think obviously just improving every day and getting better at my craft. That's pretty big." Recruiting: Gunnar Gottula has been committed to Nebraska since June 26, 2021. By the numbers: The son of head coach Ryan Gottula, Gunnar Gottula has started at left tackle the last two seasons for Lincoln Southeast. He added 20 pounds year-over-year from the 2021 to 2022 HOL In-State Tour events. Gunnar Gottula has a 285-pound bench max, 475-pound squat max, a 28-inch vertical and has been clocked at 5.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He was a first-team All-State selection as a junior. Gunnar Gottula carries a 3.85 GPA in the classroom.

Gottula's take on RB/LB Max Buettenback: "Max is the kid that will carry the ball as many times as you need him to. He's going to go out there and play defense for you and last year he battled through some things. From Game 3 to the end of the year he was playing with some things that were tough to play with as a running back and he never missed a game. Just a tough kid and very football intelligent. "Max has already shown even as a sophomore, he had some games where he was carrying the ball 25 times a game. He's just that kind of a player." Buettenback's take: "I'd probably say I'm more of a linebacker at the next level. I don't play linebacker too much, but I hope to play a lot more this year. We'll see how that goes. "It really motivates me (to come back off my ankle injury from last year). I really just want to prove to myself even further because I felt it slowed down at the end. I could have been a lot better than what happened." Recruiting: Buettenback has been a Nebraska baseball commit since his freshman year, but he remains open to his football options. He's currently being recruited by both North Dakota State and Iowa in football. Both his father Ben Buettenback and uncle Matt Vrzal played football at Nebraska. "I love both sports. I don't really know," Buettenback said when asked about his football and baseball options. "I just really want to be able to say I got offers for both sports." By the numbers: An ankle injury limited Buettenback's final numbers in 2021, but he still led Lincoln Southeast with 913 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, to go along with 12 catches for 98 yards. Defensively, he had 23 total tackles. Buettenback has a bench max of 225, a squat max of 405 and a 30-inch vertical. He's been clocked at 4.63 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Nearly all of his spring and summer is spent playing baseball for both the Knights and the Nebraska Prospects organization, but he does plan to hit up a few different football camps in June. In the classroom, Buettenback is a perfect 4.0 student and carries a weighted GPA of 4.22.

Gottula on TE Carsten Bluhm: "Great frame, catches the ball really well at the tight end position. He is a guy that's gotten a lot of attention from a recruiting standpoint here in the last couple of months just because of his frame and in what he's shown as far as his ability to catch the ball as well. We're looking for a big season from Carson." Recruiting: Bluhm is being recruited by South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Wyoming, Iowa State, Nebraska, and North Dakota. By the numbers: At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Bluhm has an impressive frame to build on. He has a 265-pound bench max, 365 squat and a 30-inch vertical. In the classroom, Bluhm carries a 4.0 GPA.

Gottula on LB Lance Hesselgesser: "Very instinctive linebacker, tough kid, good athlete. We really missed him the last half of the season. Last year, he was our leading tackler before his season got cut short. He's worked really hard to get back from that. Count on him to have a great senior season for us." By the numbers: Hesselgesser has a 225 bench max, 385 squat max, a 33-inch vertical and runs 4.78 in the 40-yard dash. He's being recruited by South Dakota State, Minnesota State and Augustana. He carries a 3.4 GPA in the classroom.

Gottula on LB Will Jeske: "Will was our leading tackler last year. Once again, high football IQ and a guy that's going to go out and show that he's going to make plays. He did it against some really good football teams last year. He's gonna be someone we count on to continue to be a great leader for our defense." By the numbers: Jesske has a 295 bench, 475 squat, 33 inch vertical and has been clocked at 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash. As a junior, he led Southeast with 77 total tackles. Jesske carries a 4.08 GPA in the classroom.

Gottula on OL Cooper Johnson: "Another kid with a great frame that played a lot of football as a sophomore for us last year. The big thing for Cooper this year is going to be being able to play both sides of the ball. I think we're going to ask him to not only play on the offensive line but help us on our defensive line as well. I think wrestling was really good for Cooper. He had an outstanding year, a state qualifier in wrestling and I think that's going to benefit him on the football field as well." By the numbers: Johnson was a state wrestling qualifier as a sophomore. He'll attend Nebraska's OL/DL Pipeline Camp in June. He carries a 2.8 GPA in the classroom.

Gottula on DE Pierre Allen Jr.: "Explosive athlete. Pierre was playing on the varsity football field his first game as a freshman. He had a couple of tackles up at Omaha North. When you have the ability in your first game as a freshman to go out on the field and help the team make some tackles, he certainly has got great upside for us." By the numbers: Allen Jr. is the son of former Nebraska defensive end Pierre Allen Sr. He plans to take part in the Nebraska OL/DL Pipeline Camp this summer. As a freshman, Allen Jr. already has a 225 bench, 300 squat, 36-inch vertical and has been timed at 4.68 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He had 10.5 sacks at the freshman level and was named all-state freshman.