In-State Tour: Lincoln High

Head coach: Mark Macke (Assistant coach Seth Sharpe interviewed for this story) 2021 record: 4-5 Season rewind: "Last year was tough because we felt like there were a couple of games that got away from us. An emphasis this off-season and building into next year is going to be putting four quarters together. Just because a couple of the games really, we felt like had a good half, a good three quarters and then they got away from us. Working on getting that complete game together is going to be huge for us. "There's going to be an emphasis on defenses this off-season, really making sure that we bulk up things on that side of the ball. There's some good things to build off of from last year. It's just going to be, again, getting those final parts together."

Assistant coach Seth Sharpe on WR Beni Ngoyi: "Things took off for him big time. Great kid. He deserves everything that he's getting as far as recognition. He's doing a phenomenal job of getting himself in a position to be at a higher level here coming out of high school. Things have, like I said, really taken off for him and I have confidence in him, getting to work with him every day that he's going to do nothing but get better and better. He's really put himself in a good spot going forward." Ngoyi's take: "It doesn't really matter to me where I play, I like both sides. "I get in contact a lot with Nebraska, KU and K-State. They do a great job in staying in touch." Recruiting: Ngoyi currently has offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Pittsburgh at the Power Five level. Colorado State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa and South Dakota have made offers at the Group of Five and FCS levels. Teams like Nebraska and Iowa continue to evaluate Ngoyi. Ideally, Ngoyi will have a decision made sometime this summer. "As far as Nebraska, I know physicality is just something that they're looking at right now," Sharpe said. "As long as Beni keeps working hard in the weight room and he makes sure that he's getting himself into the spot where he can show that physicality this coming season, I don't think that's an issue with him. He's going to do what you ask of him and if that's showing more physicality, I think that's not going to be a problem for him." By the numbers: As a sophomore, Ngoyi ran 10.97 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 7.05 seconds in the 60-meter dash. He's been clocked at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Ngoyi also has a vertical of 41 inches and a broad jump of 10-10. In the classroom, Ngoyi carries a 3.5 GPA.

Sharpe's take on ATH Adonis Hutchinson: "Adonis, he's a real versatile football player. He can do a lot of different things for us, whether that be quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, he might play some safety too. He's a versatile football player and we like that about him. He can do a lot of different things as well." Hutchinson's take: "My strengths, I think it's getting open. Getting separation on defensive backs and then as a defensive player, reading what the quarterback is doing and coming down and making a play. Making tackles and stuff like that. Recruiting: Hutchinson is being recruited by Nebraska, North Dakota State, Kansas State, Iowa State, South Dakota State, South Dakota and Wyoming. By the numbers: Hutchinson had 20 receptions for 322 yards receiving and 603 all-purpose yards on offense. Defensively, he had 30 total tackles. Hutchinson runs 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and has a 34-inch vertical. In the classroom, Hutchinson carries a 3.1 GPA.