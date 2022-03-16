In-State Tour: Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest.

Head coach: Andrew Sherman 2021 record: 3-6

Ling, Fritton lead the way for Lincoln Southwest

OLB Brogan Ling's take: "I feel like what really stands out is my quickness and speed off the line, because I can really just go back, especially during pass plays, I'm really good across the line, really quick and use my hand and get past the offensive line. "I feel like I could play any position, just because of my speed and my build I feel like I could be a safety, I feel like I could even go up as a defensive end if I really wanted to, or if they want me there. I'll basically play anywhere, but mostly it's been outside linebacker that I'm being recruited for." Recruiting: Ling is being recruited by Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota and Dartmouth. He was invited at games to Wyoming, Kansas, South Dakota and Dartmouth this past season. By the numbers: Ling had 45 total tackles this past season, including four sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. He runs 4.63 electronic and 4.47 handheld (at Nebraska camp) in the 40-yard dash and has a 37 inch vertical. Ling has a 280-pound bench max and 450-pound squat max. In the classroom, Ling has a 3.62 GPA.

ATH Collin Fritton's take: "At the next level, I'd like to go somewhere as a wide receiver, quarterback or safety. Anywhere that will give me a shot. "I think I got on the map more for my pro-agility. If you can run a good pro-agility (at a camp) with a good 40 time, I think that would be ideal actually for me." Recruiting: Fritton is being recruited by North Dakota State, South Dakota, St. Thomas, Minnesota Mankato and Furman. He plans to camp or visit all of those schools this summer, along with South Dakota State. "I've got to go to North Dakota State and South Dakota. I love both of them," Fritton said. "Both have pretty good programs. I'd love to get back and see both of them." By the numbers: The 5-foot-11, 175 pound Fritton has been Southwest's starting quarterback since his sophomore season, but projects as an athlete at the next level. He has been clocked at 11.2 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore and 4.65 seconds electronically and 4.47 seconds handheld in the 40-yard dash. He has a bench max of 235, a squat max of 380 and a vertical of 36 inches. He has 2,529 all-purpose yards in his career, 18 passing touchdowns and 23 total touchdowns. Fritton's father Casey was a walk-on wide receiver at Nebraska. He carries a 3.6 GPA in the classroom.

Recruiting: WR Jack Baptista is being recruited by Montana, Dartmouth, Penn and Columbia. He has attended recruiting events at Kansas, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Darmouth and Montana. By the numbers: Baptista was an All-City selection as a junior with 33 catches for 498 yards and three touchdowns. He runs 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash, benches 240, squats 405 and has a 36-inch vertical. He carries a 3.77 GPA in the classroom.

Recruiting: Inside linebacker Kaalo Evans is being recruited by Nebraska, North Dakota State and Dordt University. By the numbers: Evans had 93 total tackles, three fumble recoveries, two pass break-ups and averaged 10.3 tackles per game as a sophomore. He has a bench max of 235, a squat max of 405 and a 30 inch vertical.

Recruiting: Outside linebacker Cal Newell is being recruited by Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Harvard, Dartmouth and Brown. He plans to visit all of those schools along with Nebraska and Tulane this summer. By the numbers: Newell had 658 yards rushing and 69 yards receiving for six touchdowns as a junior. He has a bench max of 250 pounds, a squat max of 360 pounds, a vertical of 32-inches and he's been clocked at 4.63 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Newell's grandfather was a running back at Washington and his mother was a former swimmer at Nebraska. In the classroom, Newell carries a 4.25 GPA.