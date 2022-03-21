In-State Tour: Lincoln North Star

Lincoln North Star (Casey Fritton)

Head coach: James Thompson 2021 record: 1-8 Season rewind: "Very excited, humbled to have the opportunity to be the head coach next year, the first step was to get the best coaches and staff together, we have a very strong staff. We have a lot of young talent on our roster next year. The freshman team was 8-1, and a lot of those kids swung up and played varsity towards the end of the year as well, and then our sophomore and junior class is full of talent as well."

North Star hopes to build with new coaching staff and lower-level success

Thompson on OLB Kade Seip: "Kade is a phenomenal talent, a hardworking kid just, does the right things in the classroom, in the weight room, on the field, he played a lot like a linebacker for us last year. We project him more an edge player for our defense next year, and then we're going to try to give him the ball on offense." Seip's take: "I really want to be an outside linebacker, just an edge pass rusher that contains the outside. "I played a lot of middle linebacker last year, but towards the end of the season, I really drifted towards being a defensive end or outside linebacker, and pass rusher. In three of my games, the first three plays of playing D-end, I got two sacks, so I really want to build off of that." Recruiting: Seip is being recruited by Nebraska, St. Thomas and South Dakota State at the Division I level. By the numbers: Seip is North Star's top overall prospect right now for 2023. He has a 315 bench, 445 squat, 30 inch vertical and runs 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds. As a junior, he had 71 total tackles, including 60 solo stops. He was North Star's defensive player of the year and was named both All-City and All-Conference. In the classroom, Seip carries a 3.9 GPA.

Thompson on TE Carson Parde: "Carson, he's a little bit more vocal than Kade, very similar in terms of character, getting it done on and off the field. He's a multiple-sport athlete, he's going to be a leader for us. We wanted to try to get him the ball at tight end, but some colleges are even interested in him playing some guard for them." Parde's take: "I've had talks about moving to guard or possibly defensive tackle. I talked to Coach Thompson about that this year maybe moving to one of those two and I'm completely open to it. Whatever position will help the team most, I think that's where I want to play." Recruiting: Parde is being recruited by South Dakota Stata and Augustana. By the numbers: Parde has made 11 varsity starts. He runs 5.1 seconds in the 40-yard dash, benches 285, squats 405 and has a 25 inch vertical. In the classroom, Parde carries a 3.5 GPA.

By the numbers: OLB Davis Jones benches 225, squats 335 and has a 30 inch vertical. He had 17 tackles a year ago. In the classroom, he has a 4.353 GPA.

Thompson on RB Dylan Hallett: "We got him the ball in so many different ways the last few years, he's carried the offense, we're hoping to lighten his burden a little bit and sprinkle the ball around and give him a chance to do some dynamic things out of the backfield and in the slot." By the numbers: Hallett runs 51 seconds in the 400-meter dash and 4.5 in the 40. He carries a 3.7 GPA in the classroom. In 2021, Hallett was named North Star's offensive back of the year.

Thompson on OL Jayden Potter: He's a powerful D-I guy with his measurables alone if he continues to develop in the weight room like we know he can and will, he's going to realize all those opportunities he has coming towards him." Recruiting: Potter is being recruited by Nebraska, South Dakota State, South Dakota and Kansas State. By the numbers: Potter started all nine games as a sophomore at left tackle. He measured in at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds at the In-State Tour event. In the classroom, Potter carries a 3.11 GPA.

Thompson on RB Daniel Johnson: "He had some lower-body injuries, had a shoulder that was banged up, but he's a violent runner, physical kid, he's a workout warrior in the weight room. We're really excited to have him back in the pool next year, we need to keep him healthy." By the numbers: Injuries slowed Johnson, who was projected to be North Star's featured back a year ago. He finished the season with 900 rushing yards and averaged 7 yards per carry. Johnson has a 3.8 GPA in the classroom.

Thompson on OL Xavier Bon Busch: "Xavier Van Bush is a high character kid, moves pretty well, really strong, we just got to get him to be aggressive, and he just mauls kids, but he's got a bright future." By the numbers: Von Busch was a nine-game starter at right tackle, but projects as a guard. He runs 5.31 seconds in the 40-yard dash. In the classroom, Von Busch has a 4.208 GPA.

Thompson on WR Braeden Sunken: "He played some quarterback for us, played some tight end for us last year, he's a weapon. I think he can even play some safety for us next year, we're super excited about Braeden." By the numbers: Sunken was named North Star's most improved player a year ago. He plays both quarterback and wide receiver/tight end. In the classroom, Sunken carries a 4.0 GPA.

Thompson on WR Thomas Davis: "Thomas Davis has tremendous speed, good hands, he's going to play some receiver and DB for us. He was nagged by a hamstring injury that just lingered throughout the season last year, so we're hoping to get him healthy." By the numbers: Davis plays both wide receiver and defensive back. Has a 28 inch vertical. He's a 2.7 student in the classroom.

North Star's 2025 prospects to watch