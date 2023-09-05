Nebraska-Colorado HQ: Coverage of Matt Rhule vs Deion Sanders
Colorado Week is here. Matt Rhule and Nebraska football will square off with Deion Sanders and the Buffs in a Week 2 showdown on Big Noon Kickoff.
The Huskers (0-1) are coming off yet another heartbreaking one-score loss, 13-10, against Minnesota on Thursday while the Buffs (1-0) shocked the nation with a 45-42 upset win over No. 17-ranked TCU on Saturday.
Welcome to Inside Nebraska's HQ page serving as a one-stop shop for all of our Game Week and Game Day coverage of the latest rivalry matchup between the two former Big Eight Conference rivals.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
GAME WEEK
Tuesday
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Live Updates: Huskers' player press conference
>>> AP Top 25: Nebraska will face ranked Colorado team for first time in 21 years
FEATURES:
>>> Deion: Early success no surprise to Rhule
>>> Huskers share thoughts on facing hype of Deion Sanders, Colorado
>>> Key Matchup to Watch: Nebraska DBs vs. Colorado skill players
>>> Jeff Sims: Rhule, teammates expect bounce-back game from their QB
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Rapid Recap: Previewing Colorado rivalry game
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Monday
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Garcia-Castaneda: WR suffers torn ACL, out for season
FEATURES:
>>> Takeaways: Getting Kemp & Fidone more involved, Sims trying to bounce back
>>> Rhule: Focus against Colorado needs to be "on the football"
MULTIMEDIA:
>>> Rapid Recap: Rhule kicks off Colorado Week
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Postgame
Stay tuned on Saturday for Inside Nebraska's coverage as publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and digital producer Jansen Coburn will all be on the ground in Boulder.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Looking Back: Minnesota
>>> Upon Further Review: Minnesota