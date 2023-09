Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Greg Smith give their analysis following Matt Rhule's Monday press conference ahead of the Huskers' rivalry game at Colorado.

They break down everything Rhule said about Deion Sanders, and the challenges of facing Colorado, as well as how Rhule wants to approach playing the game, his final thoughts on the loss at Minnesota and a key injury update.

Watch the breakdown in the video above, listen in the links below on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and be sure to subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our video content.