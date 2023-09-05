Matt Rhule and Nebraska football will now be facing a ranked foe when the Huskers meet Colorado and Deion Sanders on Saturday.

The Buffaloes earned the No. 22 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll following their shocking 45-42 upset win over No. 17 TCU in Week 1.

It marks the first time the Buffs have been ranked since December 2020, and it will be the first time in 21 years that the Huskers themselves will face a ranked Colorado team. Coincidentally, the Huskers have lost 21 consecutive games to ranked teams, so this will be another opportunity for them to close the book on that skid.

“I'm excited about this week, obviously going on the road again versus another Power Five opponent," Rhule said on Monday. "Great chance for us to take a step as a team to try to improve and go 1-0 this week. I have a lot of respect for the team that we’re playing. I had a chance to watch them on Saturday (against) a ranked team. (Colorado) will be a ranked team this week, maybe even a Top-10 team, and that’s well deserved. I’m excited to see our guys match that environment and handle that environment. I’m excited for the week.”

The Buffs were ranked No. 13 when the two teams met in 2002. Nebraska was ranked No. 2 and Colorado ranked No. 14 in 2001. The Huskers lost both matchups with the Buffs (28-13 and 62-36, respectively).

Nebraska has been ranked in the top 25 in four of the past 12 games between the two, going 3-1 against Colorado in those games including a 34-31 overtime loss in their last matchup in 2019.

The Huskers and Buffs used to square off every year, including a nine-year run from 1988-1996 in which both programs were ranked in the top 25. Nebraska went 6-2-1 during that span which included six Top-10 showdowns between the two.

This Saturday will not produce quite the same level of national anticipation that those old Big Eight matchups used to provide. But there will be hype nonetheless – even more so now that Sanders has gotten the Buffs back in the top 25 rankings for the first time since December 2020.

