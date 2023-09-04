A lot is on the line in Boulder this week as Matt Rhule and Nebraska football square off in a historic rivalry matchup with Colorado and Deion Sanders.

Rhule met with the media on Monday for his game week presser to preview the Huskers’ matchup with the Buffs. He said it’s a historic matchup that he respects but, in the end, it’s all about the football.

“Obviously I respect that tradition, that history and that legacy,” Rhule said. “When I was going through the job and looking at the job, and Trev (Alberts) and I were talking, my wife and son and I would sit down and watch on YouTube and watch all the different games over the years. Coach Osborne, Coach McCartney, Coach Solich, Coach Barnett. All the different games that happened. We understand the legacy. When you have a legacy behind you, you have to live up to it and you have to build on it for the future. We also recognize once the ball is kicked we have to play. We have to play for 60 minutes.”

Here are three additional takeaways from Rhule’s time at the mic:

