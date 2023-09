Do you believe now? Apparently, the oddsmakers do. The opening betting lines for Week 2 in college football were released on Sunday afternoon, and it shows a belief in Deion Sanders and Colorado as the Buffaloes open up as a five-point favorite over Nebraska football and Matt Rhule.

The over/under point total has been set at 65.5 following the Huskers having put up just 10 points on Thursday night and the Buffs putting up 45 points on Saturday.