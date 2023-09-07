Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
Why sugarcoat it? The Huskers blew it against Minnesota. Another game that was firmly in their hands, another game that slipped through their fingers, and Nebraska football started the season 0-1 yet again.
That pissed off a lot of Nebraska fans.
And it sounds like it ticked off MattRhule, as it should, and it likewise had to have given the same feeling to Gabe Ervin Jr. – one of the Huskers' rare few offensive standouts of the night who didn't get nearly enough of a workload.
Just listen to Rhule on Thursday. Read between the lines: Ervin is going to get the rock against Colorado ...
