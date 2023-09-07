Why sugarcoat it? The Huskers blew it against Minnesota. Another game that was firmly in their hands, another game that slipped through their fingers, and Nebraska football started the season 0-1 yet again.

That pissed off a lot of Nebraska fans.

And it sounds like it ticked off Matt Rhule, as it should, and it likewise had to have given the same feeling to Gabe Ervin Jr. – one of the Huskers' rare few offensive standouts of the night who didn't get nearly enough of a workload.

Just listen to Rhule on Thursday. Read between the lines: Ervin is going to get the rock against Colorado ...