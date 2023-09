BOULDER, Colo. – Nebraska football quarterback Jeff Sims has turned the ball over six times, according to the official stats, in his first two games with the Huskers.

Sims had three costly interceptions in the season opener against Minnesota, and his three turnovers on Saturday proved to be game changers in the Huskers' 36-14 loss to Colorado.

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik break down a second straight turnover-filled, ugly performance from Sims, how it has affected Matt Rhule and the Huskers in their 0-2 start and what it means going forward.

