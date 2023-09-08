Another game day for Nebraska football is less than 24 hours away as the Huskers square off with Colorado (11 a.m. CT on Fox) in Boulder. It should be an electric atmosphere during Deion Sanders' home debut at Folsom Field, where Inside Nebraska will have boots on the ground in publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and digital producer Jansen Coburn. RELATED >>> Nebraska-Colorado: All of our coverage on Huskers vs Buffs SUBSCRIBE >>> All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month It's also an electric environment in here as we dish out our final score predictions for the game, plus our staff's Week 2 CFB picks! Tell us your final score predictions on the Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or one-year subscription! Scroll below the table of CFB staff picks for more info. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Nebraska-Colorado Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: CU -3.0 (O/U 59.5) ZACK: Nebraska 27, Colorado 23 STEVE: Colorado 30, Nebraska 23 GREG: Nebraska 28, Colorado 24 GEOFF: Colorado 31, Nebraska 24 JANSEN: Nebraska 28, Colorado 21

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

*Spreads lock at 2 p.m. Wednesday each week* Nebraska (0-1) at Colorado (1-0) >> Spread: CU -3.0 10 Notre Dame (2-0) @ NC State (1-0) >> Spread: ND -7.5 20 Ole Miss (1-0) @ 24 Tulane (1-0) >> Spread: MISS -7.0 23 Texas A&M (1-0) @ Miami (1-0) >> Spread: TAMU -4.5 11 Texas (1-0) @ 3 Alabama (1-0) >> Spread: ALA -7.0 13 Oregon (1-0) @ Texas Tech (0-1) >> Spread: ORE -6.5 19 Wisconsin (1-0) @ Washington State (1-0) >> Spread: WISC -6.0 Illinois (1-0) @ Kansas (1-0) >> Spread: KU -3.0 Iowa (1-0) @ Iowa State (1-0) >> Spread: IOWA -4.0 UCF (1-0) @ Boise State (0-1) >> Spread: UCF -3.5

Week 2 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Geoff Jansen Nebraska - $ Colorado Nebraska - $ Colorado Nebraska - $ NC State Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Tulane Ole Miss Ole Miss Tulane - $ Ole Miss Miami - $ Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas A&M Miami - $ Alabama Alabama Texas - $ Alabama Alabama TTU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Wisconsin Wash. St. Wisconsin Wash. St. - $ Wisconsin Kansas Kansas Illinois - $ Kansas Kansas Iowa Iowa Iowa State Iowa Iowa State Boise State - $ UCF UCF Boise State UCF

Season Standings After Week 1

Jansen Coburn: 7-3 (8 pts) Steve Marik: 6-4 (7 pts) Zack Carpenter: 5-5 (6 pts) Greg Smith: 5-5 (6 pts) Geoff Exstrom: 2-8 (2 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Colorado to beat Nebraska, 28-27, he may still have Nebraska listed on the chart because he is predicting a Colorado win but does not believe the Buffs will cover the spread (which is -3.0 points in this case. If you are unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads were locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight-up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. >>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

