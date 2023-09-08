Nebraska-Colorado final score predictions and Week 2 CFB picks
Another game day for Nebraska football is less than 24 hours away as the Huskers square off with Colorado (11 a.m. CT on Fox) in Boulder.
It should be an electric atmosphere during Deion Sanders' home debut at Folsom Field, where Inside Nebraska will have boots on the ground in publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and digital producer Jansen Coburn.
RELATED >>> Nebraska-Colorado: All of our coverage on Huskers vs Buffs
SUBSCRIBE >>> All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month
It's also an electric environment in here as we dish out our final score predictions for the game, plus our staff's Week 2 CFB picks!
Tell us your final score predictions on the Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or one-year subscription! Scroll below the table of CFB staff picks for more info.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Nebraska-Colorado Final Score Predictions
Spread at time of picks: CU -3.0 (O/U 59.5)
ZACK: Nebraska 27, Colorado 23
STEVE: Colorado 30, Nebraska 23
GREG: Nebraska 28, Colorado 24
GEOFF: Colorado 31, Nebraska 24
JANSEN: Nebraska 28, Colorado 21
“The Ten” … Games to Pick
*Spreads lock at 2 p.m. Wednesday each week*
Nebraska (0-1) at Colorado (1-0) >> Spread: CU -3.0
10 Notre Dame (2-0) @ NC State (1-0) >> Spread: ND -7.5
20 Ole Miss (1-0) @ 24 Tulane (1-0) >> Spread: MISS -7.0
23 Texas A&M (1-0) @ Miami (1-0) >> Spread: TAMU -4.5
11 Texas (1-0) @ 3 Alabama (1-0) >> Spread: ALA -7.0
13 Oregon (1-0) @ Texas Tech (0-1) >> Spread: ORE -6.5
19 Wisconsin (1-0) @ Washington State (1-0) >> Spread: WISC -6.0
Illinois (1-0) @ Kansas (1-0) >> Spread: KU -3.0
Iowa (1-0) @ Iowa State (1-0) >> Spread: IOWA -4.0
UCF (1-0) @ Boise State (0-1) >> Spread: UCF -3.5
|Zack
|Steve
|Greg
|Geoff
|Jansen
|
Nebraska - $
|
Colorado
|
Nebraska - $
|
Colorado
|
Nebraska - $
|
NC State
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
Tulane
|
Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss
|
Tulane - $
|
Ole Miss
|
Miami - $
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
Miami - $
|
Alabama
|
Alabama
|
Texas - $
|
Alabama
|
Alabama
|
TTU
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
Wisconsin
|
Wash. St.
|
Wisconsin
|
Wash. St. - $
|
Wisconsin
|
Kansas
|
Kansas
|
Illinois - $
|
Kansas
|
Kansas
|
Iowa
|
Iowa
|
Iowa State
|
Iowa
|
Iowa State
|
Boise State - $
|
UCF
|
UCF
|
Boise State
|
UCF
Season Standings After Week 1
Jansen Coburn: 7-3 (8 pts)
Steve Marik: 6-4 (7 pts)
Zack Carpenter: 5-5 (6 pts)
Greg Smith: 5-5 (6 pts)
Geoff Exstrom: 2-8 (2 pts)
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Colorado to beat Nebraska, 28-27, he may still have Nebraska listed on the chart because he is predicting a Colorado win but does not believe the Buffs will cover the spread (which is -3.0 points in this case. If you are unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads were locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight-up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.
>>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Tell us your Nebraska-Colorado score prediction for a chance to win a free subscription
If you want to take us down, jump over to the Insider's Board to compete against our staff all season long with your CFB picks and see how we all stack up against each other!
You can also tell us your score prediction for Nebraska's game each week for a chance to win a free subscription.
Whoever is closest to the correct final score and picks the correct winner – without going over the final point total – wins a free month. If you predict the exact score + correct winner of the Nebraska game, you win a free year. You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize is up to 12 months/one year.
No staff members or subscribers guessed the exact correct score of last week's Nebraska-Minnesota game. Two subscribers – Husker Dogg and Husker of the LBC – were the closest as each predicted a 17-13 Minnesota win.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
NEBRASKA-COLORADO COVERAGE:
>>> Injury Updates
>>> Bold Predictions
>>> Colorado Preview: Scouting the Buffs