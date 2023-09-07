We are just about 48 hours from kickoff between the Huskers and Buffs as Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football team take its show on the road for the second straight week.

Rhule met with the media for a lightning-round press conference on Thursday to provide a handful of updates, including the latest on the injuries and statuses of offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka, inside linebacker Nick Henrich and Jack linebacker Jimari Butler.