It’s all set up as a battle of starkly contrasting offensive styles with how these two want to get things done. Colorado runs a space-and-pace, veer-and-shoot offense. Nebraska wants to slow it down, huddle up and bleed that clock. At least, it will need to do that on Saturday.

On paper, the game script for a Nebraska upset win over No. 22 Colorado – which would end a skid of 21 straight losses to ranked teams – seems obvious. Control the tempo, control the clock, keep Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs’ array of dangerous, explosive skill players off the field.

We heard all offseason that the Husker defense was going to be fast, aggressive and, maybe above all, physical under Tony White and the new staff. That’s exactly what we saw against the Gophers in Week 1. On the other side, we heard all offseason that the Nebraska offense was going to rely on the run to ground-and-pound teams and that the Huskers wanted to use Gabe Ervin Jr. as a “battering ram” to put teams away in the fourth quarter. That didn’t happen in Game 1 against a really good defense with a strong foundational culture put in place by Gophers DC Joe Rossi.

Still, Ervin punished the Minnesota defense on the Huskers’ second-half field goal drive despite netting just three carries for 37 yards – highlighted by a 27-yarder that jump-started it all. After that, the Huskers didn’t really get him going the rest of the way as he tallied just two carries – each going for four yards a pop – over the final three drives. Ervin’s final statline leaves more to be desired, but his statline also suggests that he should have been given more opportunities. He tallied just seven rushing attempts for 55 yards on the night, but he did damage with almost every one of them, bruising his way to 7.9 yards per carry.

Matt Rhule, Marcus Satterfield and Co. will need to establish the roots that it talked about in the winter, spring and fall camp. Nebraska’s best path to a win seems so clear-cut that maybe we’re not seeing the forest through the trees: Play the similar style of Big Ten West football that Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and others have used in the past against Nebraska. The O-line needs to use physicality and force to push back and push around a Buffs defense that just surrendered 262 yards rushing on 37 attempts (7.1 per carry) to TCU, and having two big-bodied guys leading the rushing charge is about as good of a strength that Nebraska could have in this Big Noon showdown.

Those two guys – Ervin and Jeff Sims – leading the way on the ground figures to make the Husker O the most dangerous against Buffs DC Charles Kelly.

If Sims has to run the ball 19 times again for 91 yards* or more in this game? Then so be it. If that’s what it takes to pull out a win during what will almost certainly be the biggest national spotlight, and most highly anticipated game, of the Huskers’ season? Then so be it.

*Sims was sacked three times, so his true rushing totals were 16 carries for 91 yards.

I think there will once again be an emphasis on using Sims as a primary rushing threat, but I think Ervin will be the primary benefactor of that two-headed tandem and will have a big afternoon. Spoiler alert for tomorrow’s score predictions: I’m predicting a Nebraska upset win. If Sims or Ervin (or, yes, Anthony Grant) don’t have a big game on the ground, I don’t see an avenue for it happening. But I believe it will.