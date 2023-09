Nebraska football QB Jeff Sims met with the media on Wednesday alongside Huskers offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, secondary coach Evan Cooper and defensive lineman Blaise Gunnerson.

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith focus on Sims in this edition of Rapid Recap. Will the Husker signal caller be able to take some pressure off himself and bounce back against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes?

Plus, what will the Quinton Newsome vs. Travis Hunter matchup look like? Can Newsome hang with Hunter in a preview of a potential future NFL matchup? The guys break it all down.

Watch their analysis above and subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our video content. Listen to their breakdown in the podcast links below.