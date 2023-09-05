Just like any one of the rest of us, Nebraska football defensive coordinator Tony White had a seat pulled up in front of the TV and the channel tuned to Fox on Saturday as Colorado and TCU squared off.

The Huskers, obviously, played on Thursday night against Minnesota, so White and the rest of the coaching staff had the chance to get a head start on opponent scout as the Buffs knocked off the No. 17-ranked national runners-up from a season ago. Other than some weekend recruiting, what else was there to do?

Nothing.

“You’re not a competitor if that’s the (next) team you’re playing and you’re doing something else, right?” White said. “That’s what we were all doing. And it was good, too, because you got a chance to see it in real time, the flow, get a sense of signals, get a sense of the rhythm of the game.”

RELATED >>> Nebraska-Colorado HQ

It gave White, Matt Rhule and Co. an opportunity to see what they are up against when this Saturday rolls around for Big Noon Kickoff in Boulder. White gave his thoughts from a defensive point of view on Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday night. Here are his thoughts on the Buffs offense, what Nebraska needs to do to slow it down and what he saw out of quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

SUBSCRIBE >>> Not an Inside Nebraska member? HEAD TO OUR SIGNUP PAGE to unlock this story, ALL OF OUR NEBRASKA-COLORADO PREMIUM CONTENT, dive into our exclusive yearlong coverage of the Huskers and get access to our INSIDER'S BOARD for just $9.95 a month.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––