The Nebraska football program is going to need to have a “Hoosiers” type of mentality heading into its Week 2 showdown against Colorado and its superstar head coach Deion Sanders.

If you’ve seen “Hoosiers” then you know the famous scene. Gene Hackman measures the distance from the free throw line to the hoop and then measures the height of the hoop. Despite the massive and intimidating gym where they will play their state championship game, Hackman notes that it’s still 15 feet to shoot a free throw and 10 feet from the floor to the rim. Just like their gym back home and just like any other high school basketball court in the country.

Maybe Matt Rhule won’t bring out the measuring tape. But his team will need to take a similar approach as it gears up for the bright lights in its Big Noon Kickoff game against the Buffs – where a setting of hype, hoopla and hysteria awaits them.

Nebraska’s Omar Brown, Quinton Newsome and Alex Bullock each took the podium on Tuesday to preview the game. Here’s what each had to say about going up against Deion Sanders and how they need to ignore all of that hype:

