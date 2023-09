During fall camp, we used this space to recap the chaotic daily and weekly whirlwinds of covering the program. We used it as a way to highlight a few things that needed to be highlighted – or re-emphasized – and to tie up some loose ends before moving forward. We will be doing the same here each Monday throughout the regular season.

RELATED >>> Nebraska-Minnesota HQ | Evaluating Jeff Sims debut | Scarlet Standouts | Brown, Singleton shine on defense

Using a shameless ode to the Huskers’ 3-3-5 defense, here are three things that caught my attention, three things to watch and five of the best quotes from the past week:

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY for just $9.95/month to read this story, all of our Huskers coverage and gain access to our INSIDER'S BOARD.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––