Nebraska position review: Special teams

To wrap up the series is a two-part breakdown of Nebraska's special teams. Part one took a look at specialists such as placekickers, punters and longsnappers. This part will dive into special team's coverage and kick/punt returners.

Special teams grade:

Nebraska's overall special teams grade is 75.4 and is tied for 60th in the FBS with Charlotte and Alabama, the College Football Playoff runner-up. The Huskers are tenth in the Big Ten with Purdue (No. 67), Indiana (No. 80), Maryland (No. 103) and Michigan State (No. 128 out of 130) behind them.

The 20 players listed above scored an average of 65.34. The Huskers are losing Marquel Dismuke, who has the highest special teams grade on the team, and Cam Taylor-Britt who has the fourth highest.

NU's special teams grade improved from a 68 in the 2020 season when they were ranked No. 91 in FBS and 13th in the Big Ten with Michigan State at No. 100. NU has made a huge jump from 2019 when they were ranked No. 125 with a 59.3 grade.

Return Defense:

Nebraska's kickoff return defense was ranked No. 116 in the 2021 season with an average of 25.3 yards per kickoff return. They are 11th in the Big Ten in that category with the Top 10 Big Ten teams in the Top 50 of the FBS.

As for punt return defense, the Huskers are ranked No. 86 with an average of 9.08 yards per return but bring up the rear in the Big Ten. Indiana (No. 78) and Northwestern (No. 84) sit just above Nebraska.

Costly mistakes:

Nebraska's special teams allowed two blocked kicks and one blocked punt in 2021. Iowa blocked a punt, caught the deflected ball and ran it in for a touchdown against the Huskers. Oklahoma blocked one of Kelen Meyer's extra point attempts and ran it back for two points.

On the blocked kick against Oklahoma, offensive lineman Ethan Piper was laid out on the line allowing for a Sooner to get his hand up for the block. Piper had the lowest special teams grade of all of the 1,044 players who played a snap on special teams in the Big Ten in 2021. He earned a 29.4 grade after playing two snaps.

There were several games where a big special teams mistake changed the momentum and the course of a game.

As previously established, Michigan State had the worst special teams grade in the Big Ten and one of the worst in the FBS. They ran back a punt 63 yards for a touchdown against Nebraska, one of their two in 2021.

The list of Husker special teams mistakes could go on for a while but the bottom line is they need to stop allowing the third phase to lose games and use it to win games.