Nebraska position review: Quarterback

First up in this series is the leader of the offense: the quarterback. Adrian Martinez, the Huskers starter who has since transferred, ranked among the best in the country in certain categories but the worst in others.

While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations.

Martinez under pressure:

Martinez was under pressure by defenses 164 times in 2021 and was sacked 28 times. He ranks seventh in the FCS in the number of plays under pressure, tied with East Carolina's Holton Ahlers.

Alabama quarterback and Heisman winner Bryce Young was under pressure on 184 plays (No. 3 in FBS and No. 1 in Power Five) and was sacked two more times than Martinez.

Being pressured has little to do with the quarterback himself. These numbers reflect on what defenses use to play the offense based on the quarterback's skills. Outside of that, the offensive line allows these pressures whether in the play design or not.

Martinez was blitzed 64 times, meaning that the defense sent five or more players after the quarterback. The former Husker quarterback was pressured 100 times with four players, again a reflection of the offensive line.

During those 64 blitzes, Martinez had an offensive grade of 86.4, a 77.6 pass grade and an 88.6 run grade. He completed 65.6 percent of his passes on those 64 plays, ranking No. 19 in FBS.

Solid on deep passes:

Of all four passing depth categories (behind LOS, short, medium and deep), Martinez had the highest passing grade in deep passes of over 20 yards with a 91.9 grade. He attempted 61 deep passes and completed 29 of them, four were dropped by the receiver. Martinez ranked No. 50 in FBS in his pass grade on deep passes.

In 2020, he had a 49.2 pass grade on his 20 attempts on deep passes. Part of this big jump in deep passes could be the addition of Montana transfer Samori Toure.

Smothers completed four of his seven deep passes for 152 yards. His pass grade is 93.2 on those passes. The young quarterback who has a shot at starting in 2022 is capable of completing deep passes.