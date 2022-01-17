Nebraska position review: Defensive line

While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations. On the other side of the ball, NU's defensive line, a group losing three crucial players, is up next. Series: QB | RB | WR | TE | OL |

Nebraska 2021 Defensive line PFF grades Player Snaps Defense Run Defense Tackle Pass rush Ben Stille 560 73.4 64.2 48.6 79.8 Ty Robinson 458 49.6 43.6 60.5 59.6 Damion Daniels 365 62.4 63.5 70.5 63.9 Deontre Thomas 308 61.8 54.7 67.3 68.9 Casey Rogers 139 65.9 67.6 79.7 60.5 Jordon Riley 63 65.7 64.2 60.6 64 Nash Hutmacher 26 59.9 60.4 70.1 57.4

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (AP Photos)

Observations:

Stille will be missed: The Huskers are losing Ben Stille, a six-year defensive lineman, who played the most snaps in 2021 and had the highest defense and pass rush grade of his position group. In the 2021 season, Stille tied for No. 12 in the Power Five with a 79.8 pass-rush grade. He is No. 2 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State freshman Tyleik Williams, who is ranked sixth in the Power Five in pass-rush. Stille tied for No. 10 in the number of pressures with 21 and is tied for No. 31 with a 73.4 defense grade. Nebraska not only has to replace Stille but Damion Daniels, a two-year starter who was No. 60 in the Power Five with a 70.5 tackle grade. Deontre Thomas won't be returning for his sixth season meaning Nebraska is losing three of their four players with the most snaps. Run Defense: Nebraska's run defense grade ranked No. 109 in the FBS in 2021 with a 53.3 grade. The Huskers ranked 12th in the Big Ten with Northwestern (a 51.6 run defense grade) and Purdue (50.9) sitting less than 10 spots behind them. As for the linemen, Ben Stille is tied at No. 117 in the Power Five with Kentucky's Josaih Hayes with a 64.2 run defense grade. Damion Daniels comes in at No. 129 with a 63.5 grade. The Huskers are No. 58 in FBS in rushing yards allowed per game with 146.9 yards, according to the NCAA.

Nebraska defensive linemen Damion Daniels (left) and Ty Robinson (right) (Getty Images)