Nebraska position review: Tight end

While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations. Nebraska's tight end position, especially Austin Allen, was one of the bright spots on the Huskers' offense and the stats reflect that.



Nebraska tight end PFF grades Player Pass Snaps Total offense Reception Drop/Fumble Pass block Austin Allen 273 89.3 90.7 84.3/72.8 72.8 Travis Vokolek 165 63.3 58 81.5/68.2 66.4 Chris Hickman 39 63 65.5 73.1/64.1 67.9 Chancellor Brewington 25 72.2 65.4 73.1/64.1 66 Nate Boerkircher 12 58.2 55 70.7/62.9 66

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (Getty Images)

Observations:

The star: In the 2021 season, Austin Allen was the highest-graded tight end in the Big Ten, the second-highest in Power Five and fourth in the FBS based on his offense grade. Georgia freshman standout Brock Bowers is the only tight end with a higher offense grade in the Power Five than Allen. Nebraska relied on Allen in moments when they were desperate and he delivered with 27 first downs, the third-most on the team behind quarterback Adrian Martinez and wide receiver Samori Toure. Allen did everything possible to give himself a shot to play at the next level. He had the highest offense grade and reception grade on Nebraska's team. The 6-foot-9 tight end improved his pass block grade 35 points from last season. Travis Vokolek: After missing Nebraska's first three games, Travis Vokolek provided to be a solid second option at tight end. Vokolek is returning for another season to have a good chance at being the No. 1 tight end and more than 14 targets as he did in 2021. Vokolek's reception grade is 58 based on his game performances but scored high on deep passes (88.9), medium (91.8) and short passes (91.1). His catches from behind the line of scrimmage earned him a 64.8 grade. He catch all four passes with had a combined 15 yards. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end had two games with a reception grade of over 60 which could factor in the number of targets. As a six-year player and one of the most experienced players in the tight end room, Vokolek will have a shot to be a bigger contributor in 2022.

Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek (Getty Images)