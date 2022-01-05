Nebraska position review: Wide receiver

While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations. Next, the wide receivers a group with a big-time player to replace, an up-and-coming guy and a few concerning stats. Series: QB | RB

2021 Nebraska wide receiver PFF grades Player Snaps on pass plays Overall Offense Pass routes Drop Fumble Samori Toure 346 80.9 83.1 81.1 52.4 Omar Manning 227 69 69.3 69.4 72.1 Levi Falck 219 61.4 60.5 85.1 70.4 Zavier Betts 155 66.7 64.6 64.7 72.2 Wyatt Liewer 92 51.2 49.3 74.9 65 Oliver Martin 88 67.1 67.7 47.4 81.6 Brody Belt 67 63.3 67.1 56.2 74.9 Alante Brown 46 57.9 57.1 73.1 70.9 Will Nixon 6 60.1 56.6 66.7 61

Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure (Getty Images)

5 Observations:

Big shoes to fill: Samori Toure transferred to Nebraska from Montana for his last season of eligibility and made it count. Toure had 46 receptions on 75 targets and racked up 896 yards and five touchdowns. Toure had the highest pass routes (reception) grade of a wide receiver since JD Spielman had an 86.2 in 2018. Wan'Dale Robinson, a current Kentucky stand-out, received an 85.9 grade in 2019 but he was listed as a running back. In the 2021 season, Toure ranks No. 37 in the FBS on his reception grade and No. 47 in total offense grade. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver was Nebraska's most dangerous deep threat. He was targeted on an average of 14.7 yards down the field with two drops on his 75 total targets. The Huskers have their most reliable deep threat and their No. 1 slot receiver to replace in 2022. Turnovers: Nebraska's wide receivers had eight receiving interceptions and one fumble. Interceptions aren't typically only the quarterback's fault. Miscommunications with the receiver and the route he's running and not playing the ball smart can also result in interceptions. For example, in the Wisconsin game, quarterback Adrian Martinez threw a pass to Oliver Martin who got drilled by Collin Wilder and the ball popped into Wilder's arms for an interception. Martin had to come back for the ball due to a poor pass by Martinez but he could have played the ball better.

Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning goes up for a catch against Ohio State's Denzel Burke (Getty Images)