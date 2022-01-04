Nebraska position review: Running back

While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations. Next is the running back position which took a beating in 2021 with injuries. The stats could reveal a favored starter in the 2022 season. Series: QB

Nebraska running back PFF grades Player Snap count Overall offense Rush Fumble Run/Pass Block Rahmir Johnson 168 66.3 67.9 88.2 51.4/26.7 Jaquez Yant 73 76.2 76.6 81.9 54.7/37.5 Markese Stepp 58 65.4 67.2 81.6 53.2/19.7 Gabe Ervin Jr. 46 67.6 69.6 80.3 70.5/53.2 Sevion Morrison 38 72.1 78.5 79.1 58.7/56.9 Marvin Scott III 20 74.4 74.3 76.2 59.7/33.4 Cooper Jewett 3 55.8 57.2 65.5 60/-- Zach Weinmaster 1 52.9 57.2 64.8 --

Running back Rahmir Johnson (AP)

5 Observations:

Nebraska's overall rush grade: The Huskers ranked No. 86 in FBS in their overall rush grade of 79.6 and are 10th in the Big Ten. NU's running backs averaged a 68.6 grade as a unit and if you add in Brody Belt, who is listed as a wide receiver but had more carries than receptions, the number drops to 68.2. Part of the running back's issue could be due to the offensive line, which is No. 11 in the Big Ten in run blocking, struggling to open holes. However, there were times when a back could have done better with the opportunities given to him. Yant leads in yards after contact: Former walk-on Jaquez Yant led the Huskers with 4.14 average yards after contact and had 194 yards in total. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound back's average ranked No. 13 in the Power Five of the backs with over 40 rushing attempts. Yant is taller and more stout than Rahmir Johnson who stands at 5-10, 185 pounds. Johnson, who took the most snaps for the Huskers, averaged 2.49 yards after contact. The best two running backs in the Big Ten, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, are both 6-2 and built more like Yant. Based on PFF's stats, backs who are more stout, like Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Michigan's Hassan Haskins, get more yards after contact.