Nebraska position review: Running back
While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations.
Next is the running back position which took a beating in 2021 with injuries. The stats could reveal a favored starter in the 2022 season.
|Player
|Snap count
|Overall offense
|Rush
|Fumble
|Run/Pass Block
|
Rahmir Johnson
|
168
|
66.3
|
67.9
|
88.2
|
51.4/26.7
|
Jaquez Yant
|
73
|
76.2
|
76.6
|
81.9
|
54.7/37.5
|
Markese Stepp
|
58
|
65.4
|
67.2
|
81.6
|
53.2/19.7
|
Gabe Ervin Jr.
|
46
|
67.6
|
69.6
|
80.3
|
70.5/53.2
|
Sevion Morrison
|
38
|
72.1
|
78.5
|
79.1
|
58.7/56.9
|
Marvin Scott III
|
20
|
74.4
|
74.3
|
76.2
|
59.7/33.4
|
Cooper Jewett
|
3
|
55.8
|
57.2
|
65.5
|
60/--
|
Zach Weinmaster
|
1
|
52.9
|
57.2
|
64.8
|
--
5 Observations:
Nebraska's overall rush grade:
The Huskers ranked No. 86 in FBS in their overall rush grade of 79.6 and are 10th in the Big Ten.
NU's running backs averaged a 68.6 grade as a unit and if you add in Brody Belt, who is listed as a wide receiver but had more carries than receptions, the number drops to 68.2.
Part of the running back's issue could be due to the offensive line, which is No. 11 in the Big Ten in run blocking, struggling to open holes. However, there were times when a back could have done better with the opportunities given to him.
Yant leads in yards after contact:
Former walk-on Jaquez Yant led the Huskers with 4.14 average yards after contact and had 194 yards in total. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound back's average ranked No. 13 in the Power Five of the backs with over 40 rushing attempts.
Yant is taller and more stout than Rahmir Johnson who stands at 5-10, 185 pounds. Johnson, who took the most snaps for the Huskers, averaged 2.49 yards after contact.
The best two running backs in the Big Ten, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, are both 6-2 and built more like Yant. Based on PFF's stats, backs who are more stout, like Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Michigan's Hassan Haskins, get more yards after contact.
Pass blocking:
To put it lightly, Nebraska's running back's pass blocking is bad.
The six backs who have a pass-blocking grade have a 37.9 average. Based on the fact that quarterback Adrian Martinez was pressured 164 times, this isn't surprising.
Sevion Morrison had the highest with a 56.9 grade on 38 pass coverages. Of all the running backs that played a snap in 2021 in the FBS, the first Husker to appear on the list is Morrison at No. 284 in pass-blocking. Morrison transferred to Kansas in the off-season.
The next best back is Gabe Ervin Jr., who also has the best run-blocking grade of the running backs.
While the running back's coach still isn't official, whoever it is, needs to workshop the pass blocking.
Zero fumbles:
NU's running backs did not fumble once in the 2021 season. The Huskers fumbled 14 times and 13 were at the hands of a quarterback. The other fumble was by wide receiver Samori Toure.
Nebraska was the only Big Ten team without a running back fumble.
Johnson, who started seven of Nebraska's games, had an 88.2 fumble grade, the highest on the team. He is ranked eighth in the Big Ten and tied for No. 46 in FBS.
While this group struggled in some areas, ball security was not one of them.
Rahmir Johnson:
After Ervin Jr. suffered a season-ending injury, Johnson took over. He had nine plays over 10 yards and the most 15 yards or more rushes on the team with six.
As of now, it looks like Johnson could be the starter again next season. Ervin Jr. is a possibility based on how he heals from his injury and Markese Stepp, a USC transfer who didn't plan as much as expected in 2021.
Nebraska hasn't had a go-to running back since Dedrick Mills at the beginning of the 2020 season until he got hurt after the first three games. Mills was the last Husker running back to have over 500 yards in a single season in 2019 when he had 745 yards on 143 carries.
Johnson came close this season with 492 yards on 111 attempts.
Whether Johnson is the guy next season or not, Nebraska needs one or two backs they can lean on and trust to make big plays in big moments.