Nebraska position review: Specialists

While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations. To wrap up the series is a two-part breakdown of Nebraska's special teams. This section (part one) will take a look at specialists such as placekickers, punters and longsnappers. Part two will dive into special teams' coverage and kick/punt returners. Series: QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB |

Nebraska placekicker Chase Contreraz (AP Newsroom)

2021 Nebraska Placekicker PFF grades Player Field goal grade Kickoff grade Extra point completion Field goal completion Connor Culp 44.3 62 28/31 6/12 Chase Contreraz 62.1 -- 11/11 2/4 Kelen Meyer -- 71.5 0/1 -- Brendan Franke -- 82.3 -- --

Placekickers observations:

Placekicking woes: Connor Culp ranked last in the Power Five and last in the FBS with a 44.3 field goal grade for players with over six field goal attempts. Culp went from the 2020 Big Ten Kicker of the Year to the worst kicker in FBS. Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz took over for Culp for the last four games of the season. Contreraz was No. 136 out of the 183 kickers who attempted a field goal in the FBS. Contreraz missed a 31-yard field goal and a 45-yarder against Ohio State. Culp has moved on after playing his fifth and sixth seasons of college football at Nebraska. The Huskers added Furman transfer kicker Timmy Bleekrode, their first scholarship offer to a kicker in the recruiting process since the class of 2018. Charlie Weinrich, one of the top placekickers in the 2022 recruiting class, will add depth as a walk on at Nebraska. Bottom line is, based on these numbers, Nebraska desperately needs a reliable kicker but is clearly putting in the work to get one. Kickoff improvement: Nebraska's kickoff specialist much improved from the 2020 season when Culp handled the duty. Culp scored a 66.6 grade in 2020 and averaged 57.9 yards per attempt. Brendan Franke, the Huskers 2021 kickoff specialist, averaged 67.9 yards per attempt, 10 yards more than Culp. Franke, a transfer from Morningside College that went to Gretna High School, kicked 38 touchbacks with five fair catches on 58 attempts. Orr, Neb. native Kelen Meyer attempted four kickoffs and averaged 71 yards per kick with four touchbacks. Franke and Nebraska's special teams allowed Wisconsin's Stephan Bracey to return the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, providing a crushing blow to the beginning of a one-score loss. While the Huskers' kickoff specialist has vastly improved from season to season there is still work to be done.

2021 Nebraska longsnapper PFF grades Player Total snaps Punt cover snaps Field goal snaps Special teams grade Cameron Pieper 67 12 55 71 Cade Mueller 40 36 4 58.4

Longsnapper observation:

Cameron Pieper, a Lincoln Southwest product, was Nebraska's longsnapper for field goals and Cade Mueller, a Gretna alumni, snapped for punts. Mueller was injured during the Ohio State game and Pieper played both positions for the remainder of that game and the last two games of the season. Pieper's 71 special teams grade is the fifth highest in the Big Ten and ranked No. 34 in FBS. Mueller's 58.4 grade ranks him No. 13 in the Big Ten out of the 19 longsnappers. Pieper's grade improved four points from 2020 but Mueller's decreased 11 points. One can't help but wonder if either player's snaps impacted the performance of the punters, unfortunately, there isn't a grade/stat for that. The Huskers added Georgetown transfer Brady Weas to the longsnapper group in their off-season specialist overhaul.

Nebraska punter William Przystup (Getty Images)

2021 Nebraska Punter PFF grades Player Punt grade Number of punts Average yards per punt William Przystup 69.2 31 43.5 Daniel Cerni 63.8 16 30.1

Punters observations: