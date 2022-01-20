Nebraska position review: Defensive back

While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations. The defensive backs are next on HuskerOnline's review of Nebraska's 2021 production, a group losing several key veterans. Series: QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB |

2021 Nebraska cornerback PFF grades Player Snaps Defense Run defense Tackle/Pass-rush Coverage Cam Taylor-Britt 785 74.2 70.3 63.3/58.7 76.3 Quinton Newsome 764 58.6 71.1 65.8/66.1 55.1 Braxton Clark 122 53.3 46 52.9/-- 54.9 Marques Buford Jr. 19 75.9 61.3 --/-- 76

Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome (Getty Images)

Cornerback observations

Coverage grade: As a team, Nebraska's coverage grade is 81.5, ranking them No. 28 in FBS and fifth in the Big Ten behind Iowa (No. 4 overall), Penn State (No. 5), Minnesota (No. 19) and Illinois (No. 23). The Huskers leading coverage scores are linebacker JoJo Domann (87.8), linebacker Luke Reimer (82.9) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (76.3). As a whole, the cornerbacks average a 65.6 grade while the safeties average a 60. While the Husker overall coverage grade was solid compared to the FBS, two of their top three defenders in the category are moving onto the NFL. Cam Taylor-Britt: Nebraska's cornerbacks have been led by Cam Taylor-Britt for the past three seasons. Taylor-Britt had the highest grades of any secondary player in 2021. His coverage grade ranks him No. 64 in FBS and his reception percentage of 53 percent. In 2021, Taylor-Britt only allowed two games with over 40 receiving yards on his coverage.

Against Purdue, Taylor-Britt mostly covered wide receiver David Bell, who is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. Taylor-Britt allowed four catches on the 10 targets that were in his area during that game. Passing the torch: With Taylor-Britt moving on, young players like Quinton Newsome and Braxton Clark, who have experience, will have to step up. In 2021, Newsome was the second cornerback on the field and improved statistically as the season went on. He had some of his worst games at the beginning of the season but finished it by scoring a 74 or higher in three categories against Iowa. Newsome and Clark will be relied on in NU's cornerback group in 2022 as the most experienced players.

2021 Nebraska Safety PFF grades Player Snaps Defense Run Defense Tackle/pass-rush Coverage Marquel Dismuke 725 64.9 64.4 49.8/48.3 66.7 Deontai Williams 480 63.5 59.7 55.9/55.7 64.9 Myles Farmer 455 56.5 53 43.1/57.8 57.8 Isaac Gifford 94 68.5 72.4 33.8/56.5 66.1 Noa Pola-Gates 25 46.8 55.7 --/-- 45.9

Nebraska safety Deontai Williams running back an interception against Michigan (Getty Images)

Safety observations: