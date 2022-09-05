Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern Hub Page
It's another game week for Nebraska football at home as it welcomes Georgia Southern into Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday.
Nebraska (1-1) has split games against Northwestern (31-28 loss) and FCS foe North Dakota (38-17 win) and now welcomes the Eagles (1-0) to Lincoln.
Inside Nebraska has you covered from all angles for this Big Ten-Sun Belt nonconference matchup.
Check out links to all of our written and digital content below as we update this page each day throughout the week.
Depth Chart
Monday Press Conference
