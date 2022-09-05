News More News
Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern Hub Page

It's another game week for Nebraska football at home as it welcomes Georgia Southern into Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Saturday.

Nebraska (1-1) has split games against Northwestern (31-28 loss) and FCS foe North Dakota (38-17 win) and now welcomes the Eagles (1-0) to Lincoln.

Inside Nebraska has you covered from all angles for this Big Ten-Sun Belt nonconference matchup.

Check out links to all of our written and digital content below as we update this page each day throughout the week.

Depth Chart

>> Nebraska's official two-deep for Georgia Southern game


Monday Press Conference

>> Looking for more consistent run defense, Frost wants more "ones vs. ones"

>> Sights & Sounds: Scott Frost, Casey Thompson kickoff Georgia Southern week


Last Look: North Dakota

>> Recapping difficult win over North Dakota, first look at Georgia Southern

>> Steve's Stance: Thompson was beat up; new faces not meshing fast enough

>> Stalk Up, Stalk Down: RB1 debates, Casey Thompson ice baths & betting lines

>> Snap Counts: Offense


