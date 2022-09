LINCOLN – Will Nebraska's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern signal the end of the Scott Frost Era?

That's what is squarely on the table after the Huskers defense allowed 642 total yards and couldn't come up with a defensive stop on the Eagles' game-winning fourth-quarter drive.

Saturday night is likely the end of this version of the football program, and that's what the guys are breaking down in the latest edition of Rapid Recap.

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter, Greg Smith and Steve Marik take a look at the future of the Huskers, dissect the postgame press conference vibes and more under the lights at Memorial Stadium.

Watch the Rapid Recap analysis in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. It is also available in audio form on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.