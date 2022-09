The Huskers met with media after getting their first win of the season over North Dakota this weekend. They discussed a range of topics including offensive play-calling, doing more one-on-ones in practice this week and meshing new faces early in the season.

In the videos below you can watch coach Scott Frost, Casey Thompson, Trey Palmer, Teddy Prochazka, Alante Brown and Myles Farmer

You can also watch those interviews on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.