Nebraska notched its first win of the season and its first victory in nearly a full calendar year on Saturday.

But the Huskers' 38-17 win over North Dakota did not come easy, and it revealed more about the state of this program.

In the latest episode of the Inside Nebraska Podcast, Zack Carpenter and Steve Marik break down the Huskers' win over North Dakota by analyzing Anthony Grant's star performance, the offensive line struggles and Casey Thompson's day against the Fighting Hawks. And they also give their first preview of the Huskers' upcoming game against Georgia Southern.

