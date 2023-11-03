Nebraska football is set to do battle against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

The Huskers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) has its first three-game winning streak since 2016 and will look to make it four in a row as they head to East Lansing. They are set for a dual with the Spartans (2-6, 0-5), who are in a starkly opposite position with six straight losses following a 2-0 start.

Inside Nebraska gets you set for the Week 10 matchup with our Essential Reads from our past week of coverage as the two teams gear up for Saturday's bout (11 a.m. Central Time on FS1).