Nebraska football has landed its 26th commitment in the 2024 class and it comes by way of familiar territory for Matt Rhule and Company. Texas three-star Jaxon Lee out of Frisco Lone Star High School committed to the Huskers on Sunday.

“I’'d say it's because of the environment and support , the energy, and the way they treated my family,” Lee said of why he committed to the Huskers.

The Huskers offered a scholarship to Lee on Oct. 6, and he took an official visit to Nebraska for the Oct. 21 game against Northwestern.

"The thing I'd say I'm most looking forward to is just being in that atmosphere," Lee told Inside Nebraska. "Getting to learn about and talk to the coaches and finding out more about their programs and what I'm going to major in."

Lee, who wants to major in electrical, chemical or mechanical engineering, said he offered by Huskers recruiting staffer Omar Hales, who made the offer to him during a Monday night during a conversation with the Texas native and his mom.

After the call, they were both happy that Lee's hard work is paying off. He had been previously committed to Texas Tech as a PWO but opened up his recruitment in August because he felt more opportunities were coming his way.

"I'm looking for pretty much just a family environment," Lee said. "One that I can just be around everybody and just immediately just have that relationship with everybody."

In nine games this season, Lee has racked up 33 tackles, 9 TFLs and 8.5 sacks. Lee is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end/outside linebacker ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.

Lee is the Huskers' 26th overall commitment in the 2024 class and their eighth pledge in the class from Texas. Under Matt Rhule's guide, the Huskers have 14 Texans under their belt after signing six in the 2023 cycle.

