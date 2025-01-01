Nebraska adds transfer WR Hardley Gilmore IV

Nebraska added its third receiver from the transfer portal this cycle and second from Kentucky as Hardley Gilmore IV has committed to the Huskers, Inside Nebraska can confirm.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pounder out of Pahokee (Fla.) spent his true freshman season at Kentucky and had six catches for 153 yards and one touchdown. He missed the first five games of the 2024 season with an injury before playing in the final seven. He earned his first start of his college career against Murray State.

Gilmore will have three seasons of eligibility at Nebraska, plus an available redshirt.

Gilmore follows teammate Dane Key and receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. to Nebraska. Key, a veteran wideout who spent the past three seasons at Kentucky, transferred to Nebraska on Dec. 24. Nebraska announced it hired Shorts, a former player and coach under current Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, on Dec. 4.

Gilmore was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class and was ranked No. 149 overall.

Nebraska has added Key, Gilmore and former Cal wideout Nyziah Hunter to its receiver room for the 2025 season.

Gilmore is the 12th transfer Nebraska has added this cycle.

— Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff writer