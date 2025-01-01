Nebraska adds transfer WR Hardley Gilmore IV

Nebraska added its third receiver from the transfer portal this cycle and second from Kentucky as Hardley Gilmore IV has committed to the Huskers, Inside Nebraska can confirm.
The 6-foot-1, 178-pounder out of Pahokee (Fla.) spent his true freshman season at Kentucky and had six catches for 153 yards and one touchdown. He missed the first five games of the 2024 season with an injury before playing in the final seven. He earned his first start of his college career against Murray State.
Gilmore will have three seasons of eligibility at Nebraska, plus an available redshirt.
Gilmore follows teammate Dane Key and receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. to Nebraska. Key, a veteran wideout who spent the past three seasons at Kentucky, transferred to Nebraska on Dec. 24. Nebraska announced it hired Shorts, a former player and coach under current Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, on Dec. 4.
Gilmore was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class and was ranked No. 149 overall.
Nebraska has added Key, Gilmore and former Cal wideout Nyziah Hunter to its receiver room for the 2025 season.
Gilmore is the 12th transfer Nebraska has added this cycle.
— Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff writer
Analysis
Gilmore is a crafty route-runner with reliable hands and ball-tracking ability. Sudden in and out of breaks, explosive in the short-area with solid twitch. Shows excellent body control when the ball’s in the air, adjusts impressively well and shows high-end hand-eye coordination at the catch point.
Gilmore has long developing speed that allows him to separate. Shows good balance and body control after the catch, changes direction without losing speed. Shows elite footwork off the line, has an arsenal of releases to beat press and create separation. Has a better understanding of route-running nuance than expected for his age.
Right now he's at his best as a vertical threat, but plenty of upside as a route-runner in the short and intermediate. YAC ability could continue to improve, physicality could as well. Has an adequate frame with rangy limbs allowing him to play bigger than his 6-foot-1 size with room to continue filling out his frame.
Young even for a freshman having reclassified from the 2025 class to 2024, skipping his senior year of high school. Has the ability to earn rotational snaps and continue developing into a bigger role through his career.
— Tim Verghese, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel