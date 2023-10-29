Nebraska vs. Michigan State odds have been set in the matchup between the Huskers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) and Spartans (2-6, 0-5) next Saturday.

Nebraska football has opened as a road favorite for the first time this season and fifth time overall this year. The Huskers (-2) are just a narrow road favorite over Michigan State with an over/under line set at 35.5 for the Saturday afternoon Big Ten game (11 a.m. CT on Fox Sports 1), which is the lowest point total in a Nebraska game this year and second-lowest point total of the Week 10 college football slate behind Iowa at Northwestern (29.5).

Nebraska was a single-digit road underdog in Week 1 and Week 2 in losses at Minnesota and Colorado before it became a double-digit home favorite against MAC opponent Northern Illinois and Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech. Following back-to-back wins, the Huskers were double-digit underdogs for the first time this season against No. 2 Michigan and lost 45-7.

Nebraska was the only team in the country to open the season with road games against Power Five opponents, and the Huskers were the last team in the Power Five to play a home game. Matt Rhule's team faltered in those first two games as two straight frustrating losses were marred by turnovers from starting quarterback Jeff Sims, penalties, mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds against Minnesota (13-10 loss) and then-No. 22 Colorado (36-14).

However, the Huskers rebounded in a big way in Week 3 to beat Northern Illinois, 35-11, behind a standout performance from third-year sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, the Huskers' backup who has taken over as the team's starter for now.

Haarberg's number was called once again versus Louisiana Tech, and the Nebraska native came through. Haarberg's strong overall play boosted the Huskers to a 28-14 win over La Tech before the home loss to Michigan. He then made some big-time plays to buoy the offensive effort in a 20-7 road win over Illinois in a Friday night game on the road just before the Huskers' bye week.

Haarberg then followed up by doing just enough offensively against Northwestern to support another strong effort from the Huskers' defense. The Blackshirts recorded eight sacks, 13 TFLs and limited the Wildcats to 257 offensive yards (including 81 rushing yards, highlighted by limiting them to minus-5 yards rushing in the second half) in a 17-9 victory.

Against Purdue, Nebraska opened as a 2.5-point favorite before the spread was bet down to Nebraska -1 a few hours before the start of the game, and then the Huskers flipped to an underdog with the Boilers favored at -1.5 at kickoff time. In the official books, the Huskers' 31-14 win over the Boilers counts as an underdog win straight up and against the spread.